Sunflowers of Sanborn is Now Open for the 2022 Season

A couple of weeks ago we posted on The Blueberry Treehouse Farm’s new Treehouse Café. Regional treasures of this nature make living in WNY a heck of a lot of fun.

Right up there with the blueberry picking at The Blueberry Treehouse Farm, is flower gazing (and picking) at Sunflowers of Sanborn. This aesthetically pleasing excursion is one-of-a-kind in nature, and is currently in full bloom. That means that the 100,000+ sunflowers growing on the “U-Pick Sunflower Field” are awaiting the arrival of visitors from all over the region.

What started off as simple family tribute, has exploded into a full blown sunflower-filled experience that makes for an idyllic day trip to the country (learn about the sunflower backstory).

Each day, Flowers of Sandborn curates different events, which makes a visit to the flower farm even more special. For example, this week, visitors can expect to find:

The best way to learn about each week’s activities is to sign up for an e-blast on the Sunflowers of Sanborn website. Whether it’s a yoga festival or live music, there’s always something to look forward to. Daily activities include the Sunflower Smasher Cannon, tractor rides, and the Sunflower Duck Derby. And don’t forget to stop by the Sunflower Grill and Creamery, and learn about the Sunflower Sifter – there’s so much to see and do!

Sunflowers of Sanborn is open to the public from August 1 through Labor Day.

Sunflowers of Sanborn | 3311 Saunders Settlement Road | Sanborn, NY 14132 | 716-628-9513

Open daily 11am-8pm | Pet friendly