SkyRide is a community bike ride that offers the only opportunity to ride a bike across the Skyway

Together Independent Health and GObike are striving to build a culture of health in Buffalo and Western New York. Along with all of the incredible work this team does to enhance accessibility for our cycling community, they also are working hard to ensure increased safety for cyclists, especially children! Cycling is an excellent way for children to exercise and travel around their neighborhoods, and it is important that safety is on the forefront! That’s why, earlier this week, adjacent to the beautiful cycle track on Niagara Street, seventy children gathered outside of Buffalo String Works where their teachers, Independent Health, and GObike staff distributed brand new bike helmets right out of their packaging.

“The benefits of biking are immense,” said GObike’s Executive Director Justin Booth. “Children who ride now to see their friends, or to get from A to B with their families are setting themselves up for a lifetime of healthy habits, exploration, and fun.”

By outfitting these children and other groups around the city with new helmets, it increases their visibility and protection out on the road and encourages more of them to safely ride to school, to friends and family’s homes, and anywhere else they’d like to go.

“At Buffalo String Works, we are an after school music program, but we really think about leadership development, personal and community leadership development,” said Yuki Numata Resnick, Executive Director at Buffalo String Works. “And what better way than to give all of our kids helmets to set an example for other young people in our neighborhoods. We love being right here on this bike path on Niagara Street.”

Every year, Independent Health is the presenting sponsor of SkyRide, a community bike ride that offers the only opportunity to ride a bike across the Skyway and around the city without any cars present. The event is held this year on Sunday August 14, 8:30AM, and more information can be found at skyridebuffalo.org.

“At West Buffalo, we’re in the heart of the west side, and a lot of our families ride their bikes to school, ride their scooters, and this is one more way to promote this for our students and families,” said Erin Clifford, Assistant House Principal at West Buffalo Charter School. “We hope our kids will get out there next week and get on that Skyride!”

Included in that presenting sponsorship from Independent Health is the purchase of 230 brand new red and white helmets and 1000 free tickets to SkyRide. GObike has been distributing both throughout the community over the past few weeks as it gears up for its greatest ride and largest fundraiser of the year. SkyRide is also sponsored by M&T Bank. Both regional organizations send multiple staff to ride and volunteer at the event as well, a tradition that has grown dramatically over the past nine years and eight rides.

“Independent Health is proud to partner with GObike and sponsor activities that encourage exercise and recreation in our region like SkyRide. We know that daily exercise can help protect us from chronic disease and can reduce or reverse problems associated with a sedentary lifestyle, and bicycling has proven health benefits, including improved cardiovascular fitness, decreased stress levels, and reduced body fat levels,” said Michael W. Cropp, M.D., President and CEO, Independent Health. “Creating a culture of health in Western New York is something we should all try to achieve, and we will continue to partner with GObike and other like-minded organizations to encourage people to take control of their health and stay active.”