The future of the Scajaquada looks bright, especially if we all get involved, to push for the protection and the rejuvenation of the creek. A lot of that will have to do with the downgrading of the Scajaquada Expressway, but as we all wait to hear learn the outcome, there are things that we can be doing to improve the condition of the waterway and its surroundings.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is dedicating the month of September to recognize the history and promote the vision of restoration for Scajaquada Creek. Waterkeeper’s vision is based upon the belief that water is the common thread which binds together community, economy, and ecology. Today, Scajaquada Creek is a highly impaired waterway. However, the Creek is very important to the fabric of our community and the potential for a restored, healthy, and thriving Scajaquada is possible. Through patience, partnership, and perseverance, Western New Yorkers came together as a community to restore the Buffalo River; we can do it again for Scajaquada Creek.

September marks a month-long appreciation of Scajaquada Creek!

September 1 – Scajaquada Sweep & Kickoff

Kick off Scajaquada September by making an immediate impact! Join Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper at one of three locations to clean up the lower portion of Scajaquada Creek. Thanks to our friends at Perry’s Ice Cream, every volunteer will receive a coupon for a free Perry’s Pint after the cleanup! This event is funded in part by the Ocean Conservancy’s Small Grant Program. Learn more and register here.

September 7 – Lunch & Learn: State of Scajaquada

Tune in to hear from Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka on the State of Scajaquada. Jill will discuss the history and significance of the Creek, the impairments and challenges it is currently faced with, and the potential a restored Scajaquada would have on our community and future generations. Learn more and register here.

September 15 – Lunch & Learn: Save Scajaquada Now

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is celebrating Scajaquada Creek all September long, but the creek needs continual attention until our community vision for a restored Scajaquada can be realized. Want to discover how you can help the creek year-round? Register to join Emily Dyett, Community Engagement Project Coordinator for a virtual Lunch & Learn to find out some easy ways you can make a big difference. Learn more and register here.

September 17 & 18 – Borderland Music + Arts Festival

Find Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper at the Borderland Music + Arts Festival! Be sure to stop by our table for fun & prizes. Test your skills during our mini-scavenger hunt throughout the festival grounds to prepare for the Scajaquada Scavenger Hunt on 9/24! Click here to get your tickets.

September 24 – Scajaquada Scavenger Hunt

Do you and your friends crush it on trivia night? Put your skills to the test to save Scajaquada Creek!

You and your team will visit locations along Scajaquada, racing against other teams to complete activities while exploring the Creek. You might be asked to take a selfie with the Lincoln statue overlooking the Japanese Gardens or go to the mouth of Scajaquada and pick up as much litter as you can in 60 seconds.

Your team will have 2 hours to complete as many challenges as possible, with the goal of scoring more points than the other teams. The team with the most points at the end of the Hunt will win a prize pack loaded with gift certificates from local shops, restaurants, and attractions! Additional points and prizes can be earned through fundraising leading up to the Hunt.

Don’t wait to register – the first 100 registrants will be able to join Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper at the Post-Hunt Party at Buffalo Cider Hall! Learn more here.

September 26 – Slow Roll

Join Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper alongside Slow Roll Buffalo for a ride in the Scajaquada Creek Corridor! More information & registration coming soon!