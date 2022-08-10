Most people know the name Shawn Lyon because of his work in the hair industry. But after years of hair styling, Lyons is now styling something completely different… sugary sweets and treats.

“At one point, while working in the hair industry, I found myself unemployed, broke, and hungry,” Lyons explained. “That was when I found out that you can make food at home [laughing]. I began working with food, and decided that I wanted to take it further, so I took ‘Pastry 101’ at Dolci Bakery. It was there that I learned a lot about the alchemy of food. Kim Bear taught me many of the tricks of the trade. I also worked at Merge, and until recently I was working at Fat Bob’s. It was my mother who suggested that I do it on my own, which is when I decided to open Sack and Sugar Bakery and Apothecary. Patrick and Bridget Ryan of Fat Bob’s have given me a lot of encouragement, resources, and support.”

I asked Lyons, Why baking over cooking?, upon which time he answered, “I have such a sweet tooth, and I couldn’t afford to buy sweets every day [laughing]. So I watched videos every day, and began to ask people a lot of questions. Baking is very strict. You have to learn the parameters. Then you can get creative. Once it becomes second nature, you can start to have some fun. Eventually there is some creative license, and you can bend the rules.”

Currently, Lyons bakes out of a shared kitchen space at 69 Chenango Street – a space that he cohabitates with Moneybags Dumplings and Middle Sister Sandwiches. Lyons told me that he also sells his desserts to Fat Bob’s and fulfills orders with 42 North. He is in the process of expanding his wholesale and retail accounts – this coming Sunday he will be selling his baked goods at The Stagecoach Market. Another passion of Lyons is apothecary products, which he wholesales to Little Salmon and Blue Mountain Coffee.

But the baking business is his bread and butter at the moment. When it comes to baking, he gets excited about working with clients, to whip up their dream creations.

“I like to take time with every client to listen to their likes and dislikes,” said Lyons. “I like to come up with something unique and personal for each client. This is a relatively new business for me. This is my passion, and it makes me happy. I finally said yes to the universe. I’m so creative – this is empowering.”

For anyone interested in learning more about Sack and Sugar Bakery and Apothecary, be sure to tune into Lyons’ Instagram page, to see what’s cooking (or baking, in this case). Inquiries, orders, and special requests can be placed on Instagram, by calling Lyons at 713-8867, or by emailing sacksugar@gmail.com. From there, the orders can be picked up at 69 Chenango, or special arrangements can be made with Lyons.

Lyons also plans to build out a retail component where customers will be able to browse and shop for the treats, which would be a fantastic asset for the neighborhood, which is close to Five Points.

It is also interesting to mention that 69 Chenango was once home to Buffalo’s beloved Quaker Bonnet Bakery. In a way, Lyons is paying tribute to the sugary-sweet legacy of the building. And best of all, his creativity will keep everyone guessing, what’s next?

“My infused sugar that will become your coffee’s new bff, and love you back like you love coffee! My lemonade mixers are perfect for last days of summer get-togethers!”

Stay tuned for more from Sack and Sugar Bakery and Apothecary, as Lyons unleashes his delectable pastries, cupcakes, cookies, éclairs, bars, and seasonal pies. Catch him at 69 Chenango, or at this Sunday’s Stagecoach Market (9am-1pm @ Trattoria Aroma on Bryant).