Project Best Life: FREE Happy and Healthy Event August 31 at The Terrace in Delaware Park

The Buffalo Rising team is so thrilled to be celebrating our 2 year partnership with Project Best Life in our monthly educational content series. This series does more than just educate people about wellness, it also seeks to provide inspiration and advice to help people live life to the fullest! Together, we tackle some of life’s obstacles with help from experts in the field in a variety of different topics that can keep us on the road toward living our best lives.

Get a glimpse of Project Best Life and the work this team does with our FREE Happy and Healthy Event happening Wednesday, August 31 from 4 – 8 PM at The Terrace in Delaware Park. This free community wellness event will feature vendors like:

Barretend​​

BFLO Hydration

Bootleg Bucha

Buffalo & Erie Co Public Library

GoBike Buffalo

Mels School of Music

Nickel City Pretty

SPCA Serving Erie County – Paws for Love

Studio Vegan

AND more!

These vendors have a wide array of offerings along with opportunities for giveaways with some great prizes.

There is no prior reservation required, and in the nature of Project Best Life we encourage attendees to walk, run, bike to Delaware Park to enjoy this event which is rain or shine.

This series is sponsored by Project Best Life. Buffalo Rising and Project Best Life have teamed up to produce a series on wellness inspiration and advice to direct readers to the people, places, and experiences in Buffalo and beyond that will help them fulfill their health, nutrition, and wellness goals. For more information on how you can live your best life, subscribe to the Project Best Life newsletter.

In tough times, our efforts to maintain fitness, healthy nutrition, and personal wellness can fall by the wayside as we direct all our energy into navigating our individual storm. Yet, in the face of what’s happening in the world around us, it is essential to make space for self-care and experiences that fortify our physical and mental wellbeing.

Check out Project Best Life’s personal assessment tool. Get personalized health insights and a cancer screening checklist by completing this health assessment. This questionnaire will only take you around 10-15 minutes to complete.

Listen to the Happy & Health Podcast

Trying to manage a proper work-life balance, saving for your future while paying all your bills, all while keeping strong relationships with friends and family… We know that life can get pretty stressful, and it’s easy to forget what’s best for your health both physically and mentally. Project Best Life is here to help with our podcast: Happy and Healthy. We provide tips from experts and share stories that will inspire you to live your best life, whatever that means to you. Listen now on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google

