Opportunity Knocks @ Central Park United Methodist Church

Central Park United Methodist Church is looking for a tenant to occupy its upper floors of the church. As the congregation has consolidated to the first floor and the basement, the second and third floors have opened up, which presents and interesting leasing scenario for the right tenant.

“Our Central Park United Methodist Church has been, and continues to be, a vibrant part of Buffalo,” said Steve Hunt at Hunt Commercial Real Estate Corporation. “As well as as our weekly church services and other continuing church activities, our building serves as a home to a wide variety of helping ministries. We are at 216 Beard Avenue, 14214, in a sensational neighborhood just south of Hertel Avenue, north of Amherst Street, and one block east of Main Street. Virtually all of our church activities, however, take place in the sanctuary, chapel, and other first floor and basement rooms. We now hardly use the second and third floors and wish to offer these floors for rent. The church is prepared to make an attractive rental arrangement, especially for a longer term and a use consistent with our building’s other uses. The property can be shown almost anytime.”

The second floor is about 6,000 sf which includes an expansive area of about 4,100 sf with abundant lighting, called the “Great Hall.” The second floor also includes a kitchen through which various functions have served up to 400 people. There are two bathrooms and two small office areas as well.

The third floor has an open area of about 2,000 sf with a recently installed hardwood floor. There are two remote stairways for access and fire safety.

For anyone looking to inquire further into the building, and the opportunity at hand, Steve has created a personal video tour:

Get connected: SHunt@huntcommercial.com | Cell: 716-444-0299 | Office: 716-880-1911