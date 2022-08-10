Opportunity Knocks: 1433 & 1425 Niagara Street

Real estate on Niagara Street is hot, and getting hotter. Now the combo of 1433 and 1425 Niagara Street has come up on the market. The properties are located directly across from the “coming soon” new home of the West Side Bazaar, making it an even more desirable location for a mixed-use development project. Not to mention the newly minted Niagara Street streetscape infrastructure project that includes cycle tracks.

According to listing agent Carmelo Parlato, “The property is formerly a salvage yard, and is currently used as construction staging for Phase 3 of the transformative streetscape and infrastructure project, changing Niagara Street from its industrial past to a vibrant destination. Niagara Street benefits from its waterfront proximity and recent increase in private investments, while accommodating pedestrians and bicyclists by creating a multimodal corridor. The properties are walking distance to the Crescendo, a 42 unit luxury loft apartment building and vibrant restaurant. This property can be subdivided and will likely qualify for Brownfield Remediation Tax Credits.”

Site configurations are as follows:

1433 Niagara Street is a 26,070 square foot property (approximately .6 acres)

Includes a 10,972 square foot brick building standing 2 stories, and a 2-bay 1-story cider block garage

Includes adjacent lot 1425 Niagara Street making 118 ft of frontage on Niagara with 220 feet of depth

List price is $1,000,000

Get connected: Carmelo Parlato | c: 716-335-2227

VIEW LISTING