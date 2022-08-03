Open for Business: Plantae Market

Donisha Gant has officially opened up her new vegan market – called Plantae Market – on Grant Street. She is, at the moment, continuing to fill the shelves of the market with items that she has sourced from near and far, including some local delights such as mini Foible’s pies, Nick’s Spider Venom hot sauce, and Sneak Peek vegan hot pockets.

Already, Donisha has run out of a number of items that she knew were going to be popular, including Peppercorn Bakon, Darë cheese… “and the vegan jerky sold out on day two!” Now, she’s anticipating stocking vegan pâté, May Wah drumsticks, vegan Nutella, and different flavors of vegan fig salami, all of which are based on customer suggestions.

Not only is Donisha thrilled about her new business, she’s also talking about expanding the back space to accommodate pop-up market vendors during events such as Taste of Diversity, which is taking place on Saturday, August 20, at the corner of Grant and Lafayette.

During a recent visit, I picked up some D’vash date syrup, and a jar of Pickled Pink garlic dill pickles. As we chatted about the products, Donisha told me that she was eagerly anticipating the arrival The Healing Grounds Café, which will be opening a few doors down from her. At that point, she will be able to count upon ordering vegan lunches for herself, and for her daughter.

The combination of Plantae Market and The Healing Grounds Café will be a significant boost for the healthy vegan options on the West Side. Hopefully this trend will continue, and we will have a commercial corridor that people can count on for a range of increasingly diverse food items. Donisha is leading the way in that department, which is why we should all consider supporting her endeavor, whether we’re vegan or not. After all, you don’t have to be vegan to enjoy vegan offerings. For some people, it’s all about living a more balanced life.

Learn more about Plantae Market.

Plantae Market | 212 Grant Street | Buffalo NY 14213 | (716) 248-2014

