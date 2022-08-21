On the Market: 109 Chandler Street

Looking to join the Chandler Street revival? With a beer garden perhaps? If yes, then you may want to take a look at 109 Chandler Street. The .11-acre flag lot property contains a 1,400 sq.ft. warehouse and is being marketed as a conversion candidate.

From the listing:

For sale is a newer 1400 sqft warehouse with 3 overhead doors. Be in one of the fastest developing neighborhoods in Black Rock. Next to Thinman Brewery, Tappo Pizze, Tappo Pool Club, Waxlight, Buffalo Cider Hall and much more!!!

The interior has been spray foamed and is heated. All new concrete driveway and floor.

The property is listed at $249,900.

Get Connected: James Wangelin, Towne Housing Real Estate, 716.903.3198