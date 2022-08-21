Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Alleyway Theatre 2022/23 season

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Alleyway Theatre 2022/23 season

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Alleyway Theatre 2022/23 season

Become a Sponsor

    Black Rock

    On the Market: 109 Chandler Street

    Buffalo RisingBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Looking to join the Chandler Street revival?  With a beer garden perhaps?  If yes, then you may want to take a look at 109 Chandler Street.  The .11-acre flag lot property contains a 1,400 sq.ft. warehouse and is being marketed as a conversion candidate.

    From the listing:

    For sale is a newer 1400 sqft warehouse with 3 overhead doors. Be in one of the fastest developing neighborhoods in Black Rock. Next to Thinman Brewery, Tappo Pizze, Tappo Pool Club, Waxlight, Buffalo Cider Hall and much more!!!
    The interior has been spray foamed and is heated. All new concrete driveway and floor.

    The property is listed at $249,900.

    Get Connected: James Wangelin, Towne Housing Real Estate, 716.903.3198

    Buffalo Rising

    Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

    Related Posts

    ×

    2022 Urban Farm Day

    FREE, self-guided, featuring 18 urban farms | Sat...Read More