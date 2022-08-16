“Off Broadway” Part VII

This is the continuation of the “Off Broadway” article that was posted during the pandemic. These are the memories of Alex Ramsey, who grew up on the city’s East Side. It is interesting to note that he has been living in Texas since 1977, but that his fondest memories are from his youth. Alex was born in 1956.

“The cohesiveness of the neighborhood itself made it a truly special time and place to grow up in.”

By the fall of 1976, due to circumstances taking place in my beloved city of Buffalo, I started considering looking elsewhere to live. Buffalo had begun its descent into an economic dive from which it has never truly recovered from.

I was offered full-time status at the Broadway Bells IGA after 5 years there. I’d topped out at a whopping $2.90/hour?! I had no interest in a retail supermarket career, and Bells folded anyway, as did my old neighborhood in less than 25 years.

I would have remained in the Queen City had UPS taken me on full-time, but a quirk in the union rules compelled me to quit my part-time status, and sign on as a, “casual” driver on an “on-call” basis – essentially as needed with no benefits whatsoever. I appealed to the hub manager. I had a stellar work record there, 4 years working from 4:00 am to 8:00/8:30am as a delivery pre-loader. Never once being late nor calling in sick. I asked why I couldn’t keep my part-time status, finish the shift, then if needed to drive, jump into “The Browns,” and work my way into permanent full-time status? The hub manager at the time – Bill Lee – had my file in hand and told me I could retain my part-time job forever, but the union contract wouldn’t allow them to retain me as an employee, as a casual driver, saying that it was possible for me to “earn” permanent full-time status in 2-3 years, but had to resign my part-time employ. Outright idiocy.

Then the straw that broke that camel’s back was a 13 state east coast “Wildcat Strike.” Teamsters bypassed a members’ election. I showed up for work one morning, was handed a strike sign, and was told by a union rep to start marching and picketing. I found out that there was no dissent nor option, warned not to cross “The line” – march your 4 hours/day instead of the $7.90/hour I was making loading the delivery trucks by then. We got $15.00 from the union fund to march, well into December and the snow season. $3.75/hour to march in 1-2 feet of snow. No march, no $15.00.

By that time I was hoping to pursue my real dream (UPS was Plan B) of becoming a police officer, hoping to land a position in my old neighborhood Precinct #11 on Bailey. I’d graduated from ECC North in May 1976 with a degree in Criminal Justice (3.7 GPA), and had scored a 95% on the Erie County Civil Service Test for Buffalo PD, and surrounding agencies (Cheektowaga, Depew, Lancaster, West Seneca, etc. I was in tip-top physical condition – weight-lifted, ran, etc. I literally hounded the police agencies, with my diploma, resume, and civil service results in hand, inquiring about being hired, but was rebuffed wherever I went.

I finally was hit with a bombshell by a Buffalo PD captain who pulled me aside and told me that all those agencies, despite my qualifications, and totally clean record (never arrested), were tossing my application into the garbage before I even exited the buildings?! Unless I “knew someone” (which I didn’t). They were not hiring males of European origin (not exactly the way he told me, but a toned down version). I was truly devastated; my home of 20 years was betraying me! After “strike duty” Thanksgiving evening 1976, with a couple of feet of snow on the ground, picketing in a snow squall, (an omen for what was coming – the Blizzard of 1977, which will be addressed in my next and final installment), my landlord’s daughter and her husband Frank were visiting Buffalo for the holidays.

Frank grew up in Tonawanda, graduated from UB, and had worked in management at the GM plant on Delavan. He was transferred to the GM Arlington, TX plant in 1974. He always came to visit my parents when in Buffalo. That evening, I told him of my “experience” in pursuing a career, whether as a police officer or at UPS. I applied everywhere imaginable in Buffalo – Trico, Westinghouse, Courier Express, Buffalo Evening News, Buffalo Forge, to name just a few of the many. No one was hiring; not one nibble.

Frank convinced me right then and there what I needed to do, as he describing the up and coming growth of Arlington, TX. My mind was made up. During the first week of January, I loaded up my 1971 Chevelle with my belongings, including my 12″ Admiral black and white TV set, my Trip-Tik from AAA, and set out for Arlington to pursue my dreams and career.

When I landed and found my apartment, Frank stopped by with a map of Arlington (60,000 population then – in 2022 approximately 460,000!). My first day I found a job at Southwire – a wire warehouse, as a forklift operator. I’d gotten forklift certification working midnights at Red Star Express in Depew as a casual during the 4 month strike at UPS. Because I finally knew someone (one of the warehouse managers was my brother’s father-in-law), I got a job as a temp, to tide me over during the strike.

But that was all in my past. In the blink of an eye, I had an apartment and job in Arlington. My first weekend off, I was flew back to Buffalo to get my last paychecks from UPS (the strike was settled in mid-December), Bells IGA, and Red Star, to close out my accounts, etc., before starting my new life in Texas.

But… Buffalo was waiting for me… to grant me my last adventure there. Perhaps to “punish” me, for leaving the Queen City. That will be the final chapter in my saga of growing up on the East Side of Buffalo, New York (now known as East Buffalo).

