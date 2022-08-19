Mural Watch: Buffalo Unbound

One of Buffalo’s most beloved graphic artists – Michael Morgulis – has been provided space for his first significant mural. Not that his works haven’t been featured all over the city in one form or another, including on billboards… it’s just that there’s something about a mural that is the equivalent to having one’s name in lights.

Michael Morgulis

And what better street to see this tribute unfold – a street that Morgulis has been walking up and down for 30% of his life. A street that has treated him so well over the years. A street that continues to come to life and evolve.

That’s why Morgulis (New Buffalo Graphics) chose the Buffalo Unbound image to represent his sentiments. Actually, when I first saw this image, decades ago, he called it Vanishing Buffalo, which was his way of lightheartedly saying that Buffalo was going down the drain. That was around 1980.

“Now Buffalo is bouncing back,” Morgulis told me. “There’s so much energy. That’s why I’ve changed the name of the image to Buffalo Unbound.”

As for his affinity for North Buffalo (where he lives), Morgulis told me that Hertel has treated him so well over the years. Morgulis should be considered one of the pioneers who invested in Hertel early on, paving the way for others – like Spot Coffee – to move onto the street.

Michael Morgulis

“My timing is not too bad,” said Michael [laughing]. “I’ve always been at the right place at the right time. I’m very happy to see my art going up on this building.”

The Buffalo Unbound mural is also thanks to Vice President of Marketing for Visit Buffalo Niagara, Ed Healy, who came up with the idea, and president of the North Buffalo Organization, Joann Steinmetz, who rallied behind the idea.

“The mural is a great addition to the dozens of other murals on Hertel Avenue,” said Delaware District council member Joel Feroleto. “Michael Morgulis once had a storefront on Hertel, so this is a wonderful tribute that honors his legacy on the street, and in the neighborhood.”

On Thursday, September 1, from 6pm to 7pm, the North Buffalo Organization will host a celebration of Morgulis and his work Buffalo Unbound, at its home – 1585 Hertel Avenue. There will be ice cream treats for the kids (courtesy Churn – limited supply, first come first serve), and a few guest speakers who helped to get the mural to completion.

And for anyone who wants to learn more about Michael Morgulis and his life’s work, be sure to attend…

Looking Ahead: Michael Morgulis and Trudy Stern

Opening Friday, September 2, 2022

FITZ Books will host a major retrospective of leading Buffalo graphic designer Michael Morgulis and Trudy Stern. The show features posters and broadsides from the 70s and 80s designed for the leading social movements and art and literary organizations of the time in Buffalo, including campaigns to support Attica prisoners, indigenous rights, and the People’s Power Coalition. Morgulis and Stern produced work for the literary nonprofit Just Buffalo in its infancy, including broadsides for many famed poets who visited Buffalo in the late 70s.

Fitz Books and Waffles | 433 Ellicott Street | Buffalo, NY 14203

Lead image: Photo by Linda Leeba Gale Gellman