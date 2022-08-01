Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    North Buffalo

    Lost Creek Brewing Co. coming to Hertel

    North Buffalo

    After years of wondering if and when anything would ever happen with this primely located building at the corner of Hertel and Colvin, it looks like the waiting game is finally over. For real this time. Or at least that’s the signal. Not only is work underway, to install a series of garage doors along the first floor, there is also a sign stating Coming Coon: Lost Creek Brewing Co.

    This is welcome news for Hertel, as the building has been one of the big question marks per the ongoing renaissance of the street. With so many prime developments reaching completion, it’s good to see this one well underway.

    From appearances, all of the nagging issues have been cleared up, and the project now looks to be full steam ahead.

    Earlier this year, Business First reported that “Erik Coleman, a consultant with the beer and concierge consulting firm Beer by Coleman, is working with the team that will operate the brewery.”

    The microbrewery will feature a self-pour draft beer system.

