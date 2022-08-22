“Lloyd’s Legacy” – A Make a Shelter Dog’s Day Program

Something very special has happened at the Niagara County SPCA. Earlier this summer, a dog named Lloyd was brought in, who unfortunately had a cancerous tumor and end-stage kidney failure. Now typically, these health conditions signal the end of the road for a dog, who spends his or her remaining days in a cage, before being euthanized. But Lloyd’s final chapter turned out to be unwritten, as he was given a new leash on the remainder of his life.

Instead of being caged, or euthanized, Lloyd is being allowed to embark upon fulfilling a “bucket list” that is leading him on numerous adventures throughout WNY. With stops at swimming pools and Gallagher Beach (Lake Erie), car rides, trips to pet stores, a journey to Lily Dale (for healing stones), a stopover to Niagara Falls, slumber parties, lunch at Lloyd Taco Factory, bones, baths, licks of doggy ice cream, meet ‘n’ greets with humans and animals, a visit to the Niagara Aquarium, a romp at Delaware Park and Old Fort Niagara, and plenty of walks and naps, Lloyd is having the time of his life, quite literally. The Niagara County Legislature even declared Wednesday, August 3, 2022 as Lloyd Day – “A day to Be Like Lloyd.” A day dedicated to care for homeless animals and showing kindness to each other.

A query oof Lloyd+SPCA on social media (Facebook) will pull up hundreds of photos of Lloyd, as he has been making the rounds in WNY. Not only is Lloyd beaming with happiness, he’s also become a role model for other dogs, who find themselves on the less fortunate side of the fence. You see, there are plenty of “Lloyds” out there, looking for forever homes. Some are older, and some are sick, but there are others who are young and healthy. What they all have in common is the lack of a home – a place where they will be safe, healthy, and loved.

Lloyd is leading by example, by showing that no matter the dire circumstances, there is always hope, and for those that are lucky enough, something to look forward to.

As it so happens, with all of this newfound love and attention, Lloyd has a new spring in his step, and is acting years younger, as each adventure unfolds. He’s also gained a significant amount of weight, since he was initially brought in.

On Tuesday, August 23, Lloyd will be paying a visit to SUNY Buffalo State, where he will given some special treats. He will get a chance to meet the Buffalo State president and her cabinet; become “sworn in” as an honorary K9 by university police; and enjoy a pup-cup from Starbucks with the dean of students and Benji, Buffalo State’s mascot.

This next adventure is part of a new program at the Niagara County SPCA, called Lloyd’s Legacy” – A Make a Shelter Dog’s Day Program. The program gives hope to other elderly and sick dogs who typically don’t have much to look forward to. It also enhances the likeliness that a dog will be adopted or fostered by compassionate person.

“Buffalo State fell in love with Lloyd, along with everyone else who has read his story,” said Paula Madrigal, assistant director of prevention and health promotion with the Weigel Health Center (Buffalo State) who is overseeing Lloyd’s visit. “Like Lloyd, we often see our students put a smile on their face and their best foot forward to better themselves while dealing with struggles from the past or present. These include homelessness, sickness, and loss. Having Lloyd visit Buffalo State now seems like the perfect way to bring the campus together after a difficult couple of years for everyone.”

During his visit, Lloyd will receive Buffalo State swag and enjoy a “pupachino” from Starbucks. Then he will participate in “paw-art-therapy” with students and staff. He will also receive an honorary K9 designation from the University Police Department, along with a short ride in a UPD patrol car. Finally, he will tour the newly remodeled E.H. Butler Library and check out a doggy book, before being given a graduation cap.

“The SPCA shelter has many older dogs and cats that make terrific companions,” added Madrigal. “Those in their later years with health problems, such as Lloyd, are so deserving of love. I think that sentiment has really resonated with people who have met Lloyd this summer. In addition to adoption, the SPCA offers some amazing services and resources to the community that we are fortunate to have and that many people don’t realize exist.”