    Running

    Join the Buffalo Run Club for "Plogging"

    Back in 2018, I wrote about “plogging” – an activity that involves jogging and picking up litter – a mash-up of plucking litter and jogging. At the time, it was merely an informational post, letting people know about this unusual, and very helpful, running routine with roots in Sweden. I also haven’t heard much about plogging (locally) since I posted on it four years ago.

    Finally, there is a local plogging event to look forward to, thanks to Flying Bison’s Urban Run Series that has announced a “Plogging Run” on Saturday, August 20, from 11am to 2pm.

    On that day there is a 6 mile run and a 4 mile run, both serving as trash pick-ups. Then there is a 2 mile walk that is for cigarette butt pick-ups.

    The event starts at 11am at Flying Bison Brewery in Larkinville. And don’t be surprised to find some donuts and pint specials throughout the day.

    So join the Buffalo Run Club and the Urban Run Series for a day dedicated to running, walking, and keeping Buffalo clean.

    And hopefully this is the start of a new plogging movement in Buffalo. The city could sure use it.

    Find the Urban Run Series “Plogging Run” on Facebook.

    Flying Bison Brewing Co. | 840 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210

    queenseyes

    Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator of Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival. Coming soon... 'fig' Fashion Show. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

