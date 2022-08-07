Intimate outdoor concert experience at Graycliff featuring a quintet of brass musicians from the BPO

Enjoy a relaxing night of snacking, wining and music with the return of an intimate outdoor concert experience at Graycliff featuring a quintet of brass musicians from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO).

BPO Musicians featured are:

Phil Christner, trumpet

John Maguda, trumpet

Jay Matthews, Horn

Filipe Pereira, bass trombone

Sarah Lewandowski, trombone

Each ticket includes event admission, wine (thanks to Amherst St. Wine & Liquor) and non-alcoholic beverages, hors d’oeuvres, as well as a pair of coupons to redeem for a 2022/23 BPO season concert (exclusions apply). A portion of your ticket purchase is tax-deductible. Proceeds will benefit both Graycliff Conservancy and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Call Graycliff staff at 716-947-9217 for more info and to purchase tickets over the phone.

This event is happening on Friday, August 12 (rain date August 13) and doors open at 5:30pm with a wine reception followed by a one-hour concert on Graycliff’s lakeside lawn beginning at 6pm. This event is supported by the New York Council for the Arts. Call Graycliff Staff at 716-947-9217 for more info and to purchase tickets over the phone.