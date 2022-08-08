Inaugural WoofStock Music Festival at Como Lake Park 

Buffalo loves its dod parks. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of great ones around, especially in the city. Yes, there are places like Dog Island and Knox Farm, that are dog paradises, but there need to be more options, with better amenities (for both dogs, and their people).

One way to get better parks and more amenities is to host fundraisers. That’s what Como Lake Bark Park is doing, with its inaugural WoofStock Music Festival. The festival will not only be a heck of a lot of fun, it will also serve to raise funds for the dog park, which opened in September of 2021 (learn more). The dog park was six year in the making.

Now that the dog park is open, it’s time to have some fun. On Saturday, September 17, from 2:00pm to 8:00pm, festival-goers will be happy to find local bands and performers, in a festival setting at Como Lake Park’s Bowen Grove, located on Bowen Road (across the street and near the Bowen Road entrance to Como Lake Park).

The headliner band is The Plagiarists, “Buffalo’s Premier Modern Cover Band”. They are a four-piece pop-rock cover band that plays everything from Billy Joel to Beyonce to Third Eye Blind to Bruno Mars. Besides their many local gigs, they were the featured band at four Buffalo Sabres home games last season and the Sabres went 4-0 with them as the house band! Other performing artists will include the AppleJack Band, and solo artist Gabriel Birkby.

The Festival will feature several food trucks, including Aussie Bites, House of Munch, and Ice Cream & Chill food trucks. Two Guys Pizza will take over the kitchen at Bowen Grove to sell their outstanding pizzas. Beer and other beverages will be available from Labatt Brewing Company. In addition, a selection of outstanding vendors will be offering their items for sale, including many items featuring a Buffalo or Western New York focus.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, and are welcome to bring well-behaved leashed dogs.

Tickets are $15 per person presale and $20 per person day of the event. Each ticket includes one alcoholic drink ticket for all those 21 years old and older. Children 12 and under are free, as are dogs!

Tickets can be purchased online at www.comolakebarkpark.org or by scanning this QR code.

Lancaster Unleashed, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, in partnership with the Erie County Department of Parks jointly manages the off-leash Como Lake Bark Park.