    Inaugural River Rock Run

    Are you a fan of Black Rock and Riverside? Do you like to run? If you checked both of those boxes, then you will want to take part in the inaugural River Rock Run – an event that supports the BRRAlliance.

    This 5K run will be very unique, in that runners will get to enjoy an incredible vista along the Niagara River. Participants will gather at Riverside Park at 8am, before embarking upon the Shoreline Trail run. It’s a wonder that a run of this nature has never been held before, especially with the magnificent Niagara River as the backdrop.

    Saturday, September 24, 2022

    8am

    Riverside Park (Buffalo, New York) | 1 Hotaling Drive | Buffalo, NY 14207

    The BRRAlliance is proud to bring you the first annual River Rock Run, with the help and support of Highmark of Western New York and Feel Rite Fresh Markets. Giveaways for the event will include free t-shirts for all participants and medals to be handed out to race finishers.  All proceeds from the 5K will go to benefit the BRRAlliance and its community mission. For more information on the River Rock Run including how to register for the event, please visit the River Rock Run Eventbrite page.

    queenseyes

    Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator of Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival. Coming soon... 'fig' Fashion Show. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

