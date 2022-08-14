HANSA Presents Artist-in-Residence Matthew Digati

On July 20th, HANSA workspace introduced Matthew Digati as its new artist-in-residence as he showcased highlights of his work including Buffalo’s impressive architecture and his experiences from travels abroad. Matthew’s photography rose to prominence organically via his @BuffaloHomes Instagram account.

Captivated by the special homes and unique architecture that lined the streets of Buffalo, he began posting them from his iPhone. When Step Out Buffalo ran an article including @BuffaloHomes as one of the top Instagram accounts to follow in WNY, his profile quickly grew and his once-passion evolved into a full-time profession.

Today, Matthew’s impressive portfolio includes prominent locations throughout Buffalo, including the preservationist efforts at the Darwin Martin House and Graycliff Estate, the adaptive reuse project of a circa 1973 industrial warehouse into HANSA workspace, and newly built Gates-Lancaster Townhomes in the historic Gates Circle district.

In addition to his ability to showcase Buffalo at its best, Matthew combines his passion for travel and photography to introduce viewers to new experiences while inspiring empathy across cultures. In 2017, Matthew visited Myanmar after it opened to tourists for the first time amid the Rohingya genocide. The impressive aluminum prints displayed at the HANSA workspace gallery bring to life shots of young smiling Mandalay monks, a street soccer game, and bright colors donning buildings and clothes.

“The local Burmese people wanted to showcase the best of their country to international visitors in spite of the government atrocities sanctioned against its own people.” Matthew shared with the HANSA audience. He recalled the jovial spirit and kindness embodied by everyone he encountered. From watching soccer games and sharing meals with newly acquainted friends, to exploring temples and roads not travelled by foreigners in ages, Matthew’s work offers a window into Burmese life.

The exhibit will be on display throughout the summer, with all pieces available for purchase. To schedule a free tour of the Matthew Digati exhibit at HANSA, Buffalo’s all-inclusive flexible office and modern coworking center, use this link: HANSA – Artist In Residence Tour

To see more of Matthew’s work, visit digatiphotography.com and follow @BuffaloHomes on Instagram.