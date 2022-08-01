Groundbreaking Ceremony @ Burning Books

Burning Books has officially launched its project that will see the radical bookstore expanded from 628 square feet to 2,378 square feet. On hand at the ribbon cutting ceremony and block party were bookstore owners Leslie James Pickering and Theresa Baker-Pickering, as well as project architect Brad Wales, and construction manager Michael Gainer (ReUse Action) – see project.

The community celebration was attended by families from all over the city, as well as informed community members that are dedicated to educating and furthering themselves on a range of regional and global issues, through reading.

Burning Books has an impressive selection of urban gardening books, which were of interest to Garden Walkers

Book titles include topics such as race, antifascism, environmentalism, colonialism, indigenisim, capitalism, feminism, queer studies, animal liberation, class, and disability. The social justice and sustainability books are offered for a wide range of ages.

The bookstore opened in September of 2009 on the anniversary of the Attica prison uprising.

The expansion of Burning Books is a big deal for the West Side, and Buffalo as a whole. Just prior to cutting the ribbon on the project, Leslie commented that at a time when people aren’t picking up books and reading, Burning Books is bucking the trend and expanding, much to the delight of the community.

“If every town had a Burning Books, we’d all be better off. It’s a vibrant community space and activist resource that brings together people from many different backgrounds. Don’t take spaces like this for granted, folks: show your support and help it thrive,” said Will Potter, Journalist and author, Green is the new Red

Acclaimed author, activist and professor Ward Churchill added, “Burning Books exemplifies the sort of undertaking essential to the survival of critical consciousness in this society. Every community worthy of the name needs at least one such locus of sociopolitical/intellectual ferment. The efforts of its instigators to not only continue but expand and amplify their activities are deserving of all possible support.

Featured mural artist Christine Krolewicz

Burning Books 420 Connecticut Street | Buffalo NY 14213 | (716) 881-0791