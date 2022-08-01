Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Home Cleaning by WeClean

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Home Cleaning by WeClean

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Home Cleaning by WeClean

Become a Sponsor

    Book

    Groundbreaking Ceremony @ Burning Books

    queenseyesBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Burning Books has officially launched its project that will see the radical bookstore expanded from 628 square feet to 2,378 square feet. On hand at the ribbon cutting ceremony and block party were bookstore owners Leslie James Pickering and Theresa Baker-Pickering, as well as project architect Brad Wales, and construction manager Michael Gainer (ReUse Action) – see project.

    The community celebration was attended by families from all over the city, as well as informed community members that are dedicated to educating and furthering themselves on a range of regional and global issues, through reading.

    Burning Books has an impressive selection of urban gardening books, which were of interest to Garden Walkers

    Book titles include topics such as race, antifascism, environmentalism, colonialism, indigenisim, capitalism, feminism, queer studies, animal liberation, class, and disability. The social justice and sustainability books are offered for a wide range of ages. 

    The bookstore opened in September of 2009 on the anniversary of the Attica prison uprising.

    The expansion of Burning Books is a big deal for the West Side, and Buffalo as a whole. Just prior to cutting the ribbon on the project, Leslie commented that at a time when people aren’t picking up books and reading, Burning Books is bucking the trend and expanding, much to the delight of the community.

    “If every town had a Burning Books, we’d all be better off.  It’s a vibrant community space and activist resource that brings together people from many different backgrounds.  Don’t take spaces like this for granted, folks: show your support and help it thrive,” said Will Potter, Journalist and author, Green is the new Red

    Acclaimed author, activist and professor Ward Churchill added, “Burning Books exemplifies the sort of undertaking essential to the survival of critical consciousness in this society. Every community worthy of the name needs at least one such locus of sociopolitical/intellectual ferment. The efforts of its instigators to not only continue but expand and amplify their activities are deserving of all possible support.

    Featured mural artist Christine Krolewicz

    Burning Books 420 Connecticut Street | Buffalo NY 14213 | (716) 881-0791

    queenseyes

    Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator of Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival. Coming soon... 'fig' Fashion Show. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

    Related Posts