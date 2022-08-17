Ghost Walk: Lily Dale After-dark Walking Tour

Did you know that “the world’s largest center for spiritualism” is located just south of Buffalo? An hour’s drive away is Lily Dale, which was founded in 1879. Lily Dale is home to a butterfly habitat, cafés, a labyrinth, bed and breakfasts, an old growth forest called Leolyn Woods, churches, the Inspiration Stump retreat, a Healing Temple, a pet cemetery, walking paths, and The Fairy Trail Village. The Marion H. Skidmore Library on the grounds is said to house the largest collection of spiritual books in the world. The gated community is also home to over 50 professional mediums. People travel from all over the world to visit this spiritual place of healing, where they participate in everything from message services to drum circles.

The camp began as the Cassadaga Lake Free Association in 1879, and then became The City of Light in 1903, and then Lily Dale in 1906.

There are lots of ways to connect with Lily Dale, but one of the more unusual interactions is via the Wednesday Walking Tours with Ron Skowronski and Ray Taft Wednesdays, which take place between 8:00 PM and 10:30 PM. These tours start at the Lily Dale Auditorium, upon a brief history of the Lily Dale is recounted.

Your Spirit Walk hosts are familiar with Lily Dale and its “haunts.” Each has a special love for “the Dale” and its history. No two tours are alike. While there is never a guarantee that you’ll see a ghost or sense spirit, you’re sure to gain a better understanding of them and of Lily Dale.

These tours are not for ghost hunters. They are for people who are looking to learn more about the spiritual realm, and the place that is an epicenter for spiritual awakenings.

The “spiritual awareness” tour is about an hour long, and involves walking and climbing stairs. For those with mobility impairments, be sure to inquire further about the accessibility of the tours. Also, bring an umbrella in case it rains, as the spirits are ever-present, no matter the time of day, the weather, or the season.

Ghost Walk: Lily Dale After-dark Walking Tour

Wednesdays

8:30 PM – 10:30 PM EDT

Starts at Lily Dale Auditorium

Melrose Dr, Lily Dale, NY 14752

