Getting Creative in Black Rock, including Kids’ Creative Day and Movie Night (The Sandlot)

There are some family-friendly adventures coming to Amherst Street in August. Jennifer Barton from Nickel City Wax and Wane is heading up the effort, for two events.

The first is Black Rock Kids Creative Day on Sunday, August 7, from 1pm to 4pm – an outdoor event featuring tie dyeing, floral design, and an art creation station. The event takes place at Nickel City Wax and Wane, 464 Amherst Street.

The second event is in conjunction with Casey’s Black Rock. On Wednesday, August 17, the film The Sandlot will be shown in the parking lot at 484 Amherst Street. The event will take place from 8pm to 11pm.

“Since opening my community arts studio, Nickel City Wax and Wane, last October I have seen how much this area truly values community!” said Jennifer. “We were given the opportunity to host a couple fun events this summer by funding from our Councilman Joe Golombek. I immediately asked Vinny from Casey’s Black Rock if we could do an outdoor movie together. We have been wanting to host something really rad together for a bit now and this was the perfect opportunity to combine both our businesses for the good of our neighborhood and to show the other parts of our amazing city what Black Rock has to offer. We will also be hosting a really fun creative day for kids this Sunday to give families the opportunity to come create with a variety of hands on mediums such as tie-dying with the Radiant Janes (lead image), pet rocks and floral design with Living Floral Design, gross motor skill activities with Tumbles Play Café, and creating art with Wax and Wane!”

These are just two events that are planned for Black Rock, but there’s a lot more going on these days, thanks to Jennifer’s ongoing collaborative and inclusive nature. In the end, it’s all about coming together in creative ways.

“Nickel City Wax and Wane has become a destination for the creative!” added Jennifer. “We really are trying to show Buffalo that art can be affordable and accessible to all. That everyone is creative in their own way and can have a really fun time finding that out. We have really found our niche and it’s hosting y’all to come experience all that art can bring to your life; from public and private events to private and public classes/workshops and camps. We host all ages and can’t wait to continue showing Buffalo that Black Rock has so much to offer.”

There are seemingly never-ending ways to enjoy Amherst Street, whether it’s a drink at Casey’s, a bite to eat at Hot Mama’s Canteen, catching some live music at the Sportsmens Tavern, or all of the above.

“A perfect night can look like a class here at Wax and Wane and popping over to Casey’s for a drink and Dapper Goose for dinner and dessert,” said Jennifer. “We have such an eclectic street and we are so proud to be apart of it all. Between the gyms, Buffalo Boxing Club, and AE Fit 716, Madd Ink Tattoo, Ashker’s, Nickel City Wax and Wane, Dapper Goose, Casey’s Black Rock, Sportsmens Tavern, Hot Mama’s Canteen, and Wegmans, we’ve got a full house of fun things to do over here in our neck of the woods.”

Learn more about Nickel City and Wane.

Nickel City Wax and Wane | 464 Amherst Street | Buffalo, NY 14207 | Facebook | Instagram