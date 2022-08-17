For nearly 70 years, Main-Ford General Supply has been an area leader in food service equipment and smallwares

Since 1954, Main-Ford General Supply has had one mission – to take care of the needs of customers beyond expectations and establish long lasting business relationships. Over the last six decades, this mission has led the company to become a leader in foodservice equipment industry. As a founding member of the Pride Centric Resources buying group, Main-Ford has been able to compete on a national level, and customers have grown to include restaurants, hotels, schools, casinos, grocery stores, manufacturers and home cooks.

Currently managing (2) restaurant supply store located in Buffalo and Rochester, Main-Ford General Supply offers dedicated food service equipment experts readily available to assist. Each location is fully stocked with smallwares, commercial equipment and even a test kitchen with best-in-class brands such as Cleveland, Hobart, Delfield, and Vulcan.

“We really cater to small businesses, and we want to take care of them to the best of our ability,” shares Traci Thompson, showroom manager at the Buffalo location. “We have a lot of knowledge collectively that makes our customers feel comfortable, secure, and confident.”

As a business created and run by a knowledgeable staff, their employees stay current through seminars, classes and on-site meetings with manufacturers. Beyond equipment, the team also offers Enhanced Project Management, Installation Services, Custom Millwork, CAD Design, Layout Services and more. Customers are sure to receive fast and high-quality service.

“One of the key things that we offer in the marketplace is knowledge and availability of product,” shares owner Charles Schreiber.

The sales team is available for onsite assessments and consultations, allowing the customer to ask questions so they can collectively chose products which best fit their needs.

“We also are able to handle problems quickly because we’re involved in the process from the ground up as opposed to waiting for somebody else to do the installation, and then a day later they tell us there’s a problem. We’re able to handle things much quicker with our current formula,” says Peter Schreiber.

“In addition to standard services, the Main-Ford warehouse of over 100,000 square feet allows you to have a large selection of inventory in stock at all times” says Paul Urban, their warehouse manager at the Buffalo location of available space to store equipment.

Whether it be kitchen equipment, design or simple smallwares, “Main-Ford General Supply takes personal responsibility for each and every aspect of your experience from start to finish,” insists Chuck Emerson, their Western New York outside sales representative. Stop by either of their showrooms for the best experience in finding all your next food service equipment and smallwares.

For any additional information visit https://mfgskitchen.com

2525 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14217 | 716-815-6661

Hours: Mon-Fri: 8:30AM-5PM, Sat-Sun: Closed

366 Lyell Avenue, Rochester, NY 14606 | 585-647-2311

Hours: Mon-Fri: 9AM-4PM, Sat-Sun: Closed

