DiTondo announces that it will begin dinner this fall.

DiTondo, known for its scratch Italian lunch fare, will be venturing into the dinner realm this fall. As the restaurant prepares for servicing a dinner crowd, operators have announced that the last lunch service will be August 26. The restaurant will then temporarily close on August 29, as it prepares for its foray into dinner service – a launch date will be announced in due time. Lunch is being temporarily “paused,” in order to concentrate on the pending dinner service.

Rita is a trained sommelier and her husband, co-founder Fabio Consonni, is an Italian-born chef.

“We’re so excited to be serving dinner at DiTondo this fall,” said co-founder Rita DiTondo, who is a fourth-generation family owners. “Offering dinner with a more extensive menu and wine list has been our goal since we reopened the restaurant last year.

Rita and Fabio

“While we’re pausing lunch service for the time being, we’re grateful for the community’s support over this last year and hope you enjoy our dinner as much as you’ve embraced lunch!”

The wine list is being curated by Rita and will highlight Italian wines from small family-run wineries, with a focus on sustainability.

When DiTondo reopens for dinner, it will continue to serve cuisine that “pulls inspiration from Italy’s 20 diverse regions,” in a similar vein as their successful lunch program. Diners who have come to love the authentic Italian dishes have also been clamoring for the restaurant to consider dinner offerings. Their wish is now coming true.

DiTondo | 370 Seneca Street | Buffalo, NY 14204 | info@ditondo1904.com | Instagram | Facebook