Delaware North funds “Nourishing Our Future” program

As a way to address food insecurity, Buffalo-based hospitality and entertainment company, Delaware North, has made a monumental donation of $250,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo. The funds are being directed to the “Nourishing Our Future” program that will provide for the delivery of more than 100,000 meals annually to Boys & Girls Clubhouses across Buffalo. The funding for the program will:

Provide better quality and more nutritious food to 500 children who attend Boys and Girls Clubs summer camps and 2,000 children who attend after-school programs each year

Enable the purchase of a catering van to deliver nutritious meals cooked in a central commissary to six clubhouses and one school site across the city, including the club site at the Eggertsville Youth and Community Center in Amherst

Allow for the staffing required to the delivery of meals

Help to cover additional healthy foods for the Boys & Girls Clubs’ pantry

As a way to further their commitment to the Nourishing Our Future program, Delaware North will also assist with culinary leadership that will help to transform the Boys & Girls Clubs’ food program. This will be accomplished with the guidance of Steve Forman, who is the Regional Executive Chef for Delaware North Sportservice. Forman will begin by efficiently setting up the Club’s kitchen, while reviewing and redesigning menus, which will transform the dated food program into a something that is more desirable for the youth, with more thoughtful meals that are conducive to their diets.

“Nourishing Our Future” commitment includes the purchase of van to deliver nutritious meals to 2,500 children at seven urban Boys and Girls Clubs.

And finally, Delaware North will “leverage the strength of its national purchasing relationships,” which will enable the Club to upgrade its own commissary equipment.

Delaware North CEO Lou Jacobs was joined by Boys & Girls Club CEO Shari McDonough, New York State Senator Tim Kennedy and Delaware North’s Regional Executive Chef Steve Forman to make the announcement at the Babcock Clubhouse.

“We jumped at the chance to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo to launch ‘Nourishing Our Future,’” said Lou Jacobs, CEO, Delaware North. “Providing access to nutritious meals is a critical element in the clubs’ work to provide an enriching, safe space for our community’s youth, and Delaware North is honored to launch this latest initiative in our longstanding partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo.”

“We are honored and humbled to partner with Delaware North on this important project,” said Shari McDonough, CEO, Boys & Girls Club. “It is always a challenge to feed our young people, but to add the expertise and knowledge of the Delaware North associates and Chef Steve, we now know that our kids will have even more delicious and nutritious menu items delivered to them fresh and hot each day while they are safe and happy at the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

The Nourishing our Future van is expected to deliver more than 100,000 meals annually to Boys & Girls Clubhouses across Buffalo.

“The Jacobs family and Delaware North have done so much for our community by investing in outstanding organizations serving our youth,” said New York State Senator Tim Kennedy. “The Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo is a strong pillar in our community, and I’m grateful they’ve launched this new partnership with Delaware North to help feed children in our community.”