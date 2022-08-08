Construction Watch: Trico

The Krog Corp. has restarted work on the Trico complex at the edge of the Medical Campus. Work on the $108 million redevelopment project, one of the largest largest, stopped in early 2021 shortly after Covid hit.

Krog has modified the mix of uses in the complex. Plans for an extended-stay hotel have been dropped and the number of planned apartments has increased. The revised plans calls for 243 studio to three-bedroom units with ten percent reserved for families earning 80 percent or less of area median income. The building will also include 60,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and parking for 230 cars.

Vacant since 1999, the Trico complex was placed on the State Historic Registry in 2000 and the National Historic Registry in 2001.

Prior to stopping work, Krog demolished the center of the plant, the former ice house of the Weyand Brewing Company, opening up the complex and creating more usable floor plates. Due to rising materials costs, the project price tag has risen from $82 million to $108 million. Work is now expected to be complete in mid-2023.