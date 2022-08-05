Construction Watch: Michigan and Best Streets

Two projects are taking shape kitty-corner from each other at the corner of Michigan and Best Streets. Developer SAA|EVI is building a two-building project on a portion of the Pilgrim Village site. Meanwhile, Cedarland Development continues construction of its Michigan Place apartment building at the northeast corner of the intersection.

A five-story, 132-unit affordable family apartment building is taking shape on a 2.72-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Best Street. A three and four-story, 105-unit senior apartment building would occupy 1.91 acres west of the apartment building, fronting on Best Street. Silvestri Architects designed the buildings. McGuire Development owns the balance of the Pilgrim Village complex site.

Cedarland Development’s Michigan Place is a three-story, 35-unit building designed by ELEV8 Architecture. The building will include 35 one and two-bedroom apartments. Parking is planned for 38 vehicles. Resident amenities will include a fitness center and outdoor patio with fireplace.