Construction Watch: Elmwood/Bidwell

Douglas Development has completed initial work on a complex of buildings at Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway in preparation of a $10 million redevelopment effort. Fibertech Environmental Services demolished rear sections of the site and stabilized existing facades along Elmwood.

The existing facades along Elmwood and historic buildings fronting Bidwell and Potomac Avenue have been preserved and will be incorporated into the mixed-use project. Under plans prepared by Carmina Wood Design, a four-story addition will be added at the rear where the demolition work was completed. Plans call for up to 33 apartments in one to three-bedroom configurations with several spanning two floors.

Four storefronts ranging in size from 900 sq.ft. to 2,100 sq.ft. are proposed along Elmwood. There will also be two incubator commercial spaces- one on the first floor of 587 Potomac and a second in the turreted first floor of 976 Elmwood.

Drone images by David Weitzel