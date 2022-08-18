Construction Watch: 507 Niagara

Work continues on the renovation of 507 Niagara Street. Cedarland Development is creating 16 apartments including 13 one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom, and one studio. Apartments will include an intercom system, keyless entry, and in-unit washer/dryers.

Changes are happening to the interior and exterior of the building. Facade brick work will be restored including the top fascia of the building. One of the most significant improvements will restoration of the large, 5 ft. by 7 ft. windows and adding some color to the exterior by painting the brick. Elev8 Architecture designed the $2.2 million project.

