    Development

    Construction Watch: 507 Niagara

    Construction Watch: 507 Niagara

    Work continues on the renovation of 507 Niagara Street.  Cedarland Development is creating 16 apartments including 13 one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom, and one studio.  Apartments will include an intercom system, keyless entry, and in-unit washer/dryers.

    Changes are happening to the interior and exterior of the building. Facade brick work will be restored including the top fascia of the building.  One of the most significant improvements will restoration of the large, 5 ft. by 7 ft. windows and adding some color to the exterior by painting the brick. Elev8 Architecture designed the $2.2 million project.

    Get Connected: Cedarland Development, 716.217.9105

    Buffalo Rising

    Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

