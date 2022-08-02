City of Buffalo’s Community Meeting for LaSalle Station Redevelopment

The City of Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) are inviting University Heights residents to attend a public meeting for the LaSalle Station Redevelopment Project on Thursday, August 4, at 6pm at the Gloria J. Parks Community Center (3242 Main Street).

The LaSalle Equitable Transit-Oriented Development (ETOD) kick-off meeting will not only highlight the future potential of the NFTA-Metro Rail Station, it will also include a broader picture of how contiguous properties along Main Street share like-minded potential. Community members are asked to voice their thoughts, concerns, and opinions, in regards to the project.

To date, ten developers or groups have submitted responses to the “request for qualifications” seeking firms that have the capacity, experience, and interest to tackle the project, according to the City of Buffalo. Those responses are under review.

“The LaSalle Station properties present a unique opportunity to create equitable transit-oriented development in the heart of Buffalo’s University Heights District. These sites are also near the University at Buffalo South Campus, two City parks, a Rails-to-Trails path, as well as a variety of small businesses,” said Mayor Brown – the City is in the processes of developing an RFP for this ETOD project at the LaSalle Station. “All those factors gives this site the potential to significantly enhance the attractiveness and accessibility of the University Heights neighborhood.”

The University Heights Collaborative is also encouraging residents to attend the meeting, in hopes of getting more voices to the development table. The group is asking residents to address issues related to revitalization of Main Street, connectivity, walkability, bike friendly amenities, improved housing stock, vacant storefronts, transit access, community gardens, pocket parks, and overall quality of life issues.