Cigar Factory Apartments Project Crosses the Finish Line in East Buffalo

The Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood just got another big boost in the form of the Cigar Factory Apartments – a $2.4 million mixed-use development that offers up 11 affordable apartments and a new commercial space. The development at 595 Fillmore Avenue is twofold in that it consists of the redevelopment of the Jankowski Cigar Factory site, along with the construction of an adjacent new build. A small coffee shop will be located in the commercial space, which is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

A grand opening for the project was held earlier today.

“This development is a major component of our commitment to doing right by East Buffalo,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Thanks to $2 million in state funding, the Cigar Factory Apartments have transformed an old cigar plant into beautiful, safe, affordable homes. With today’s grand opening, in addition to the $50 million to support homeowners and revitalize commercial districts, we are investing in East Buffalo to uplift the entire community.”

All apartments are affordable to households with incomes below 50 percent of the Area Median Income.

The new project unveiling is just part of Governor Hochul’s plan to make housing “affordable, equitable, and stable.”

Originally, the cigar factory site was purchased by Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services (BFNHS) in 2015, but any plans on the table were quickly shelved when a fire broke out at the property shortly after the purchase. Thankfully, two buildings towards the rear of the property were saved, including a brick building where tobacco leaves were cured and prepared for rolling. BFNHS then purchased the adjacent site (591 Fillmore), which significantly contributed to the development potential of the site.

Stephen Karnath, Executive Director of Broadway-Fillmore NHS, Inc. & HomeFront, Inc. said, “This project has overcome a lot of obstacles to get to this day, including a devastating fire shortly after we acquired it, and a pandemic which significantly slowed the pace of construction. It may be a small project, but we believe it can be transformational. It echoes its past as a cigar store and family home, and it offers a gateway to the future of the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.”

Working with architecture, engineering and interior design firm Carmina Wood Morris, Broadway-Fillmore NHS/Home Front drew up plans for the site.

Mayor Byron W. Brown said, “I congratulate Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services for its tenacity in completing this affordable housing and retail project. Converting the former Jankowski Cigar Factory into residences was a daunting effort, but overcoming the 2015 fire, required a commitment that went above and beyond. This development, located at the gateway to the Buffalo Central Terminal, is an important addition to overall City and New York State efforts to revitalize the Broadway Fillmore corridor and East Buffalo.”

State financing for Cigar Factory Apartments included:

$1.9 million in HOME Local Program funding

$40,000 from the Rural and Urban Community Investment Fund from New York State Homes and Community Renewal

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has committed $11,000 in support through its Low-rise Residential New Construction program

HomeFront provided $160,000

The city of Buffalo provided $11,000

The project goes hand-in-hand with Governor Hochul’s previous announcement that $50 million of targeted investments would be allocated to East Buffalo, as part of a concerted effort to remedy issues that face the underserved neighborhood, especially in the wake of the Tops Supermarket attack back in May. To that end, the State has come to the aid of struggling homeowners in East Buffalo with an investment of $34.5 million*, including:

$20 million for New York State Homes and Community Renewal and the Department of Taxation and Finance to serve up to 4,000 homeowners in need of tax, water, and sewage arrears assistance.

$10 million to serve up to 1,000 homeowners with homes in need of serious repairs.

$4.5 million to serve up to 150 homeowners who will have access to down payment assistance.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Cigar Factory Apartments are a valuable component of the State’s ongoing investment in Buffalo’s East Side. This development provides safe and comfortable affordable homes for the 11 households who now live here and has created valuable commercial space at a strategic location in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. We applaud Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to the East Side community and thank our partners at Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services for their support in making this development possible.”

*Governor Hochul recently announced that applications opened August 9 for the comprehensive housing programs supporting residents of East Buffalo. Residents can call 211 to learn about housing programs and how to apply.