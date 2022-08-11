A feel good film about garage bands, bullies, and first loves

Chances are, we’ve all thought of subject matter for a film, at some point or another. For fledgling film producers Colin Taylor and Louie Visone, it took a pandemic for them to realize their dreams of writing a monumental film script and producing a feature film, which was recently shot in Buffalo.

While Taylor studied writing, directing, and producing, Visone dedicated himself to theater. Together, the two wrote the script for Chicken Strips: The Trials and Tribulations of Becoming a Garage Band, which was loosely based on Taylor’s own high school band (Chicken Strips) that never made it out of his parent’s basement.

The movie is a PG-13 rock-comedy, being a mix between Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and Hot Rod.

The self described feel good film touches upon the anguish of being bullied, and whether we ever truly forgive those who have bullied us in the past. It’s also about the dream of being a rock ‘n’ roller, while balancing young love.

In order to pull off the feature film (an hour and a half), Taylor and Visone took full advantage of the pandemic, and the downtime that occurred. That downtime allowed them to write every day, which meant that the script was continually getting bigger and bigger. And since there were not a lot of other films being written, and in production, the duo amassed a significant sized production crew and cast, especially considering that the size of the budget was just under $10,000 (not including post production).

In order to procure the funds, Taylor and Visone launched a crowdfunding campaign that raised around $7500. 90 people ended up donating to the campaign, which was not only significant, it was also a testament to the project.

“When we saw that people were donating, it’s when we first realized that we really had to do this,” said Visone, who was unsure from the start if they could ever pull off the film. “Every time we would get notified that someone had donated, we would get excited, because we would be one step closer. It motivated us, knowing that people believed in the film. We also got a donation from The Cheesy Chick food truck, and ended up putting some of our own money into it too. I had my doubts at the start, but Colin was always determined, and pushed for it. Somehow we manifested pulling it off.”

As for the band in the film – Chicken Strips – it turns out that all of the band members knew how to play their respective instruments, but the actual sounds that are captured on the film are that of a local band by the name of Fluse. The members of Fluse (friends of Taylor and Visone) were given the sound palette to work with, and came back with a fitting soundtrack that was completely distinct from their own style of music.

Along with Taylor and Visone, and the band, came the cast and crew, many of which were wholeheartedly welcomed into the Chicken Strips family as Chicken Strippers. The producers mentioned that for many of these young people, the film was their first shot at being part of a feature film production (and post production). And with the pandemic in full swing, many people donated their time and energies in order to make the film a reality. It is these people – the Chick Strip family – that Taylor and Visone say they owe so much.

Being part of a new extended family is one thing. Being able to chase your dream is another. That was the takeaway from Taylor, who obviously identifies with the lead character of the film, as the part is loosely based on his life.

“People will relate to the characters,” said Taylor. “It’s about chasing dreams, versus facing reality and growing up. The main character doesn’t want to grow up. But growing up doesn’t mean that you have to be miserable.”

The biggest lesson? Feel free to chase your dreams, because that’s the only way you will ever be able to realize them.

“When was the last time a bunch of twenty year olds from Buffalo made a full length feature simply because they wanted to?” asked Visone. “Even without the right resources.”

It turns out that the right resources are reliable friends, who eventually become part of an extended Buffalo film family.

SLP Entertainment will be premiering its full-length feature film called Chicken Strips: The Trials and Tribulations of Becoming a Garage Band at the North Park Theatre this September, from the 2nd through the 8th.

