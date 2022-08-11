Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Ad for Batavia Downs Polka Buzz on August 25 featuring band The Buffalo Touch
    Events/Festivals

    Catch the Polka Buzz at Batavia Downs

    Liberty Darr

    Mark your calendars for THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 and catch the “Polka Buzz” at Batavia Downs. Enjoy this fun night of dancing to live music from “The Buffalo Touch”! WBBZ will be LIVE recording 4 tapings this evening, so give your best performance! Must be 21+ to attend.

    Tickets are $10 & include $10 Free Play.

    A $69 hotel/Free Play deal is also available to ticket holders! An amazing deal with $40 worth of Free Play, a hotel room, and two show tickets that include $10 of Free Play each. This means your total cost is only $9!

    In order to book this amazing deal visit www.bataviadownsgaming.com, click “BOOK NOW” on the home page, enter rate access/corporate code: POLKA

    Doors open at 6pm and the show begins at 7pm.

    Front desk: 585-815-7000

    Liberty Darr

    Liberty is a writer, avid conversationalist, journalist, and lover of all things Buffalo. She graduated summa cum laude from Buffalo State, where she also earned the Outstanding Senior in Journalism award. When she isn't writing (which doesn't happen often), she enjoys reading poetry and buzzing around the Queen City!

