Mark your calendars for THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 and catch the “Polka Buzz” at Batavia Downs. Enjoy this fun night of dancing to live music from “The Buffalo Touch”! WBBZ will be LIVE recording 4 tapings this evening, so give your best performance! Must be 21+ to attend.

Tickets are $10 & include $10 Free Play.

A $69 hotel/Free Play deal is also available to ticket holders! An amazing deal with $40 worth of Free Play, a hotel room, and two show tickets that include $10 of Free Play each. This means your total cost is only $9!

In order to book this amazing deal visit www.bataviadownsgaming.com, click “BOOK NOW” on the home page, enter rate access/corporate code: POLKA

Doors open at 6pm and the show begins at 7pm.

Front desk: 585-815-7000