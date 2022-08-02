Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Arts/Culture

    Bunny Reiss Mural Returns To Hertel

    After her initial mural was damaged beyond repair, due to compromised brickwork on the west side of the Joe’s Deli building on Hertel, artist Bunny Reiss (American, born 1975) has returned to the same location to paint another piece.

    This new work of art comes five years after Reiss initially painted the “Magic Buffalo” mural. While the new mural is still that of a magical buffalo, the image has been altered, although it has a similar vibrational look and feel.

    “I want people to feel good when they’re looking at my work, to simply have a nice emotional response,” said Reiss. “Mural painting has a real function in a community. It beautifies neighborhoods, shares stories, encourages people to interact and gather, helps people slow down their busy lives. Murals reach a large demographic because they’re accessible and free to everybody. The public has a right to beautiful things.”

    The replacement mural is thanks to Delaware District Councilmember Joel Feroleto, the Albright-Knox, and Joe Lyons, owner of Joe’s Deli.

    “This mural was the first collaboration with Albright Knox on Hertel in 2017,” said Feroleto. “After this went up many other business owners and residents wanted additional murals. I am thrilled that the Reiss has returned and painted the wall after the building was damaged.”

    The whimsical mural is located at 1322 Hertel Avenue.

