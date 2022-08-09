Brewing Buffalo: Thin Man Brewery Expands

Thin Man Brewery has constructed an addition to its Chandler Street brewery which will allow for a growth in capacity from 11,000 barrels (currently) to upwards of 15,000 barrels within one year’s time.

“This expansion will allow us to grow into producing larger amounts of volume as we continue to grow and expand our markets and distribution,” said Mike Descarfino, Director of Sales at Thin Man. “Last week we launched our Pills Mafia Pilsner in a 12oz can format, now available in 12 packs, just in time for the upcoming football season! This format will allow us to produce beer in greater volume than we have before.”

Thin Man beer can now be found in 13 different states. As production levels increase, so do the possibilities. The recent expansion ultimately provides for a brewing capacity of between 30,000 and 40,000 barrels, which means that there’s plenty of room to keep expanding.

This momentous growth is partially attributed to the ability to produce 12-packs, as the brewery begins focusing some of its energies on sales to supermarkets.

There are now five core beers at Thin Man that are brewed year round. Then there are the seasonals and the collaborations. The brewery has also dedicated some space to its specialty barrels. Brewers purchase the barrels from some of the “great producers” in the spirits industry, such as Four Roses, Elijah Craig, and Basil Hayden. Beers such as Thin Man’s strong imperial stout might sit aging at the brewery for a couple of years, soaking up the flavors of the kegs, before being bottled (see Awesome Jenkins).

Barrel room for aging

Thin Man first got its start brewing on Elmwood Avenue, specifically for its bar and restaurant customers. Far from its humble beginnings, the brewery is now taking full advantage of its Chandler Street location to grow into a good sized brewery that is able to accommodate the growing demand for its beer. At the same time, it’s still a hometown favorite, especially at its two distinct locations, which is where all of the magic happens.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our growth,” added Descarfino. “And we look forward to servicing the great city of Buffalo for many years to come!”

