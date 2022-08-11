Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Big Deal: Clarence New Build Sells for Over $6 million

    Buffalo Rising

    A new residence in Clarence sold yesterday for $6,530,361.53 yesterday.  The sale shatters the area’s previous record sale of $3 million for a residential property in Hamburg.  The 7,000 sq.ft. home at 5439 Waterlefe Drive in the Spaulding Green subdivision off of Goodrich Road was built by Tesmer Builders.  The buyer is hiding behind the STM 5439 LLC and is registered to a law office in the Brisbane Building.

    Meanwhile for one quarter the price, 161 Middlesex Road sold today for $1.425 million (below).  The 5,836 sq.ft. home was built in 1936 and has eight bedrooms and seven baths.  161 Middlesex LLC was the buyer.

