Artifacts: Burchfield Themed Photographs by Jackie Albarella

When she was young, Jackie Albarella lived next door to the home of Charles E. Burchfield. Later on, her mother purchased the Burchfield home upon his passing, which is when Jackie came across all sorts of miscellaneous ephemera that she stashed away, never realizing that she would eventually incorporate those items into a body of photographic work.

The items and objects that Jackie tucked away (her family lived in the house for five decades) are “paper items or other objects that are original ‘fragments’ of the life of renowned watercolorist Charles E. Burchfield.”

It was during the pandemic that Jackie managed to finally find some spare time to rummage through the various boxes and envelopes that contained the found materials – the source material – that once belonged to Burchfield. As she rediscovered the items, she would arrange and manipulate them – along with other sentimental bits and pieces – into collages that she would then photograph.

As a way to share her personal journey with others, while shedding further light on the life of Burchfield, Jackie will be exhibiting a series of eight 16” x20” digital photographs (mounted on black backgrounds) at a show at The Buffalo History Museum.

“Each one tells a story of a different era, such a time when the written letter was cherished. A willow branch may represent a longing for spring and a small group of drawings and notes might evoke the minutia of what makes our lives matter. Collectively, the works in this series represent a spirit of nostalgia and remembrance, and the value and meaning that can be assigned to the ephemera we preserve for sentimental reasons.” – Jackie Albarella

An opening reception will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 (from 5pm to 7:30pm).

The Buffalo History Museum | 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216