Alleyway Theatre’s 43rd season includes four mainstage productions, three world premieres, as well as a brand new musical comedy

Last week, Alleyway Theatre announced an incredible line-up for their 43rd Mainstage Season, along with what promises to be an impressive slate of monthly comedy and open-mic shows in the newly renovated Alleyway Cabaret.

“If you love being an early adopter, being the first to experience anything new, then you will love our mainstage season. You’re going to be the first audience to see these productions before anyone else.” says, Chris Handley, Executive Artistic Director at Alleyway Theatre.

Specifically designed for audience members who want to be ahead of the curve, the season is one of discovery catered perfectly to explorers, adventurers, and people who are up for something new.

Alleyway has always been known for taking chances on new works, but this year we are doubling down. The whole season, these four plays, are all brand new. The plays were selected by our team from thousands of submissions. Each year, we spend a significant amount of time reading, sorting, and advocating for our favorite works among a distinguished group of regional artists, all to ensure we bring our audience great stories.

The season begins September 9 with The Magnolia Ballet, written by Terry Guest, and hailed by the Chicago press this summer as “Pulitzer material.” Directed by Carlos RA Jones, The Magnolia Ballet is a Southern Gothic fable that melds high drama, dance, poetry, and spectacle to explore masculinity, racism, and the love between a queer kid and his father.

The season follows with Burst running from October 21 to November 12, written by Rachel Bublitz. Burst is a ripped-from-the-headlines drama that asks, does the end really justify the means? Where does pushing the bounds of science and technology become crossing a personal and professional line?

This winter, the magical The Aleph Complex and winner of the Mazumdar Award, by Deborah Yarchun, runs from February 10 to March 4. The Aleph Complex is a fantastical new drama about the power of human connection.

Lastly, the season closes with the silliest new musical comedy about a monster wreaking havoc across the USA, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical, by Kyle Wilson & Sam French runs from April 21 to May 13.

“I’m excited by these playwrights, and in my opinion, they are all names that are about to break out in the world of theatre, especially combined with our team of incredible directors and designers, we know this is going to be a season you don’t want to miss,” adds Handley.

Join Alleyway as a season subscriber and experience never before seen mainstage productions with contemporary and unique storylines that speak and reflect on our current collective experiences. Tickets for these groundbreaking productions are all available individually or see all four performances bundled at a discounted price with Alleyway’s Season Ticket.

ALLEYWAY’S MAINSTAGE SEASON:

THE MAGNOLIA BALLET | By Terry Guest

September 9, 2022-October 1, 2022

A ROLLING WORLD PREMIERE

Ezekiel is a Black teenager with a secret that threatens to destroy his already broken home. He’s haunted by the ghosts of racism, homophobia, and toxic masculinity—the same ghosts that have plagued men in Georgia for generations, including his emotionally distant father. But when he discovers a trove of forbidden love letters among his late grandfather’s belongings, Ezekiel begins to believe that the only way to fight these multi-generational ghosts is to burn everything to the ground. THE MAGNOLIA BALLET is a Southern Gothic fable that melds high drama, dance, poetry, and spectacle to explore masculinity, racism, and the love between a queer kid and his father. A National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, this beautifully poetic magical new play will be produced in the same season in Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, and Williamston, Michigan.

BURST | by Rachel Bublitz

October 21, 2022-November 12, 2022

WORLD PREMIERE

Sarah is an extraordinary human being on the verge of saving the planet from her cushy office in Silicon Valley. At the helm of one of the fastest growing tech companies in history—a company she built herself from scratch—she is about to announce a major breakthrough that will make her richer, famous-er, and prove that she was right all along: biodegradable plastic. Oh, and tonight she also has to prep for tomorrow’s lawsuit, soothe her frustrated business partner, and fend off an eager journalist hungry for a scoop. It’s all in a night’s work on the climb to success. A no-holds-barred tour-de-force of a new play, BURST is a 2022 National New Play Network Showcase Finalist.

THE ALEPH COMPLEX | by Deborah Yarchun

February 10, 2023-March 4, 2023

WORLD PREMIERE

To save herself from her chronically incessant thoughts, Nicky converts them into sounds so she can fall asleep to the sound of rain. This works until, during a bout of crippling social anxiety at college, a thought about her mother turns into a vicious storm. Nicky outruns the storm all the way home, where she returns to her old job at the Container Store and to Mom… who hasn’t left the apartment in five years. While searching for self-help books at the Last Borders Bookstore on the Planet, she meets Borders Guy, the Last Borders Employee on the Planet, who introduces her to the mysterious Aleph, a Borges-inspired point of overwhelming omniscience he guards in the back of the store. Through a chain of “self-help” both comic and poignant, Nicky, her mother, and Borders Guy struggle to smash down the walls that enclose their lives. A fantastical new drama about the power of human connection, THE ALEPH COMPLEX is the 2020 Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award Winner.

KRAGTAR! THE AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL | By Kyle Wilson & Sam French

April 21, 2023-May 13, 2023

BUFFALO AREA PREMIERE

An ancient prophecy is coming true just in time for another government shutdown as a Godzillaesque monster appears, leaving America in its wake of blood, tears, and trampled Chick-Fil-As. Scientists and former lovers Harry and Harvey must reunite to save the country—and maybe rekindle their love, too—as they face the dreaded Kragtar in battle. Unbeknownst to our heroes, however, there may be a far greater monster lurking in the shadows, ready to swallow America whole. For fans of shows like Schmigadoon! and Reefer Madness, this brilliantly campy and zany new adventure musical teaches us that whether it’s with a boy or girl, the most powerful (and rad) thing in the whole f*ckin’ world is … well, love.

As if that weren’t enough to keep the Alleyway team buzzing, the theatre will also feature the return of a Christmas Carol for its 40th annual production, The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol 3, and a return of the annual short-play festival, Buffalo Quickies.

Plus, Buffalo’s favorite improv team is back after a Covid hiatus. BABUSHKA!, the two-man improv-comedy duo of Todd Benzin and Don Gervasi will be at the Alleyway Cabaret the last Friday and Saturday of every month. No performance is the same so come every month and be amazed as they take a single suggestion from the audience, and use it to create an entire play on the spot.

New this year, the Alleyway Cabaret will host Broadway-style open-mics and up-and-coming performers you’re going to want to hear.

For all mainstage and cabaret events, the lobby bar opens one hour prior to every performance and stays open after for happy hour. So stick around, share your thoughts, and mingle with some of the performers!

Also, stay tuned as Buffalo Rising teams up with Alleyway to bring you closer to the action with author and director interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to produce a new play and more. For additional information visit https://www.alleyway.com