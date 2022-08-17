A New Day for 185 Allen Street

For upwards of two decades, we’ve been waiting to see this dormant 185 Allen Street building addressed. It’s last occupant was DROOL – a clothing store. Before that it was Topic (espresso bar).

Over the years, there have been plenty of fits and starts (including a plan for Le Crazy Crêpe and Upper Cut Deli), but every time there was news of a potential sale, renovation, or project, things simply stalled and then fell apart. Numerous potential investors and operators took a look at it, to no avail. It was boarded up, un-boarded, tagged, used as a crash pad… everything but renovated.

Over the years…

Just the other day, I ran into Kyle Mackiewicz, whose family purchased the building in 2017 (learn more). Kyle asked me, “Did you see what we did with the facade?” I told him that I hadn’t, but as soon as I had a chance I went over to take a look.

I couldn’t believe it. Finally, after so many years, a new, beautiful facade was in place. It was a miracle. This was one of those buildings that I thought would never be properly addressed. Similar to this building on Chippewa, and this building in The Cobblestone District, there are certain real estate and development opportunities that go unrealized for so long, that after a while you just throw your hands in the air and pray for a miracle.

One of the few times that a development project looks better than the rendering

In Allentown, a miracle has finally happened, thanks to Mack Development. Thanks is also owed to Empire State Development (ESD) and the Buffalo Main Streets Initiative, Historic Allentown Facade Project, and the Allentown Association. Combined, all of these entities came together to breathe new life into this building.

While there is not a tenant on the hook for this building at the moment, I understand that the hunt is on for a business that will bring people to the street during the daytime, not just at night. That’s exactly what the street needs, especially now that the City’s street infrastructure project is adding so much needed vitality to the historic district.