8th Annual WNY VegFest

It’s a busy weekend at Buffalo RiverWorks. On Sunday, the highly anticipated VegFest event is taking place, which will highlight many of the awesome vegan and vegetarian enterprises, some of which you might be familiar with, and many that will be new to you.

In recent years, Buffalo has been getting more and more vegetarian friendly, with groups popping up like Buffalo Vegetarian Society, WNY Vegans, Animal Advocates of WNY, and ASHA Animal Sanctuary. These are just some of the reasons that VegFest has become so popular.

Each year, the event features speakers, exhibitors, vendors, live music, and of course, some delicious vegetarian/vegan food and drinks.

Want to learn more about living a healthy, balanced life? Do you love animals, and want to try out meat substitutes? You can doo all of this and more! Here’s a look at the Sunday line-up:

12:00 – Yoga with DeChantell Lloyd

1:00 – Food as Activism cooking demo by Maxine Grabowski

2:00 – Learn How to Make Fried Oyster Mushrooms with Oboseoye Ojeaga

3:00 – Creating a More Compassionate World for the Animals by Vanessa Dawson from Penelope’s Place the Sanctuary

4:00 – Zumba with Nettie!

4:00 – Kidzone: “Yay For Yoga!” Storytime with Mari

5:00 – Finding Health and Happiness Through a Plant-Based Lifestyle by Tim Kaufman

There will also be a WNY VegFest’s Kid Zone to look forward to. You can check out all of the details of the events by clicking here.

To view the list of vendors that will be in attendance, click here, and then scroll down.

And don’t forget to bring a non-perishable vegan food item, to donate to Food Not Bombs, which will be collecting throughout the day.

*Chalkfest is also taking place this weekend, both inside and outside the historic grain silos at Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday and Sunday Aug 6-7 (from 12pm-6pm both days)