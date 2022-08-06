6th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration @ The Central Terminal

“WNY-Buffalo’s Most Diverse Festival”

August is the month that brings us the annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration, held at The Central Terminal. Event organizer Lindsay Taylor always has a number of tricks up his sleeve for this community celebration, which also celebrates unity and diversity.

This year, there are a number of events leading up the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration, including a comedy show, a Happy Hour with Friends (hosted by Creative Mornings), and a Field Day (softball classic).

Obviously, Taylor has his hands full these days, as this impressive festival undertaking continues to grow, with performances on multiple stages (regional, national, and international musical acts), art installations and exhibitions, silent disco, poetry and spoken word, speaker panels, street-art, fashion, sports culture, film, backyard games, food trucks, beer and wine garden, family-fun area, mind + body + soul health & wellness, and vendors’ village.

There are plenty of reasons to check out this year’s Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration, including:

Music Performances by National Recording & Touring Artist STOVE GOD COOKS, DNTWATCHTV, Q BROCK, LINDSAY NICCS, GRACE GREENAN, JOHNNY HART & THE MESS, CHUCKIE CAMPBELL , IMYOUNGWORLD, MC TAE, STRESS DOLLS, & MORE

When asked what he is looking forward to in 2022, Taylor said, “I’m most excited about the added interactive activations and art we will have this year. From the DNTWATCHTV x Oxford Pennant Collab, Live Art on Display with Burchfield Penney Art Center, HeART of Diversity, Sit and Think Chairs, Cozy, Igloo tents. In addition to two of our newest curated segments with Mediation and Bipoc Yoga on our Silent Disco headphones. I’m just truly excited and enthusiastic to see our annual celebration grow every year, genuinely and authentically. We are always looking to add to the experience and memorable keepsakes.”

6th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration

Sunday August 28th 2022 | 2:00pm-9:00pm

Buffalo Central Terminal | 495 Paderewski Dr, Buffalo, NY 14212