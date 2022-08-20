2022 Urban Farm Day

FREE, self-guided, featuring 18 urban farms | Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10am-3pm

Urban farming is more important than ever, as we learn that global warming is leading to more and more global catastrophes.

One way that we can easily make a difference when it comes to lessening our carbon footprint is to source healthy and wholesome foods within our own region. Not to mention retaining the nutritional value of our food, which is depleted when sourcing from far away places. The less that we have to ship and truck to Buffalo, the better it is for the environment, our health, and even the local economy.

Supporting urban farms is a win-win for everyone. And the best part? Supporting urban farms in our own backyards is informative and fun. These farmers are our friends, family, and neighbors. Some of them grew up here in Buffalo, while others have fled war-torn countries seeking a new lives in welcoming communities.

On Urban Farm Day, by Gardens Buffalo Niagara, many farms open their “barn doors” to the community, as they typically do. But for people who are relatively unfamiliar with the various urban farms, there are special events, tours, and talks. Special events are held at the farms, as well as places like Big Big Table Community Café, Kubed Root, and FeedMore WNY.

You can learn more at www.gardensbuffaloniagara.com/urban-farm-day-tour

Highlights include

Enjoy a pay-as-you-can community café

a pay-as-you-can community café Visit a u-pick worm farm

a u-pick worm farm Eat pizzas , made to order, from fresh produce onsite

, made to order, from fresh produce onsite Learn about a family’s move from yard to nothing but garden

about a family’s move from yard to nothing but garden Explore an indoor garden of microgreens

an indoor garden of microgreens Marvel at a gardener’s effort to show gardening can be affordable and whimsical

at a gardener’s effort to show gardening can be affordable and whimsical Investigate a garden specifically designed to bring neighbors together

a garden specifically designed to bring neighbors together Shop a farmers market highlighting both Americans and refugees from six African countries

a farmers market highlighting both Americans and refugees from six African countries Discover a garden designed to offer educational and employment opportunities to young people

Talks include

How the Community Café Model Intersects with Our Local Food System

Big Big Table, 10:00 a.m.

Big Big Table is passionate about food rescue, especially surplus, excess, or damaged inventory that might otherwise go to waste. Learn more about the national community café model, and how it intersects with our local food system through a dynamic daily menu.

Big Big Table, 10:00 a.m. Big Big Table is passionate about food rescue, especially surplus, excess, or damaged inventory that might otherwise go to waste. Learn more about the national community café model, and how it intersects with our local food system through a dynamic daily menu. Grow Organically & Team Up With Beneficials

Groundwork Market Garden, 11:00 a.m.

USDA Certified Organic grower Mayda Pozantides, of Groundwork Market Garden, will discuss basic organic practices followed by a “walk & talk” through the farm with Caitlin Tucker of the Rodale Institute. Participants will learn to ID beneficial insects and how to team up with them in the garden.

Groundwork Market Garden, 11:00 a.m. USDA Certified Organic grower Mayda Pozantides, of Groundwork Market Garden, will discuss basic organic practices followed by a “walk & talk” through the farm with Caitlin Tucker of the Rodale Institute. Participants will learn to ID beneficial insects and how to team up with them in the garden. Guided Tour

Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) , 12:00 noon

MAP’s farm manager will offer a tour of the farm and farmhouse on UFD, sharing the many aspects of MAP’s work.

, 12:00 noon MAP’s farm manager will offer a tour of the farm and farmhouse on UFD, sharing the many aspects of MAP’s work. How To Grow Microgreens

Kubed Root , 1:00 p.m.

, 1:00 p.m. Equitable Urban Agriculture Policy by UB Food Lab

MAP Headquarters, 387 Massachusetts Ave, 2:30 p.m.

UB’s Food Systems Planning and Healthy Communities Lab (UB Food lab) research group, which studies how people-led local government policy can enhance urban agriculture to share updates from research in Western New York. The lab team will lead a workshop on the value of centering equity in urban agriculture projects and municipal policies. Participants will also learn about an online tool people can use to obtain data about the WNY food system. Contact email: Foodsystems@ap.buffalo.edu

Tours include

NOTE:

Gardens are open 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted in bold.

Some sites will be selling produce, as noted at the end of their description.

Big Big Table & Lugar Hermoso de Pedro Community Garden

Corner of Hudson & West, Buffalo

Visit WNY’s first pay-as-you-can community café! Big Big Table uses an innovative participation-based model providing everyone access to healthy food in a community setting where people can be nourished with dignity while contributing what they can – time, money, or produce – to the operation of the café. Big Big Table’s daily menu is dynamic, changing with what is seasonal and available.We are thrilled to have opened our doors directly across from a community garden! In partnership with lead gardener Kelsey Worth, the cafe is able to incorporate greens, veggies, and herbs donated from the garden beds at the Lugar Hermoso de Pedro Community Garden. Visit to tour the garden – with abundant vegetables and a wide range of herbs, including mint, chives, thyme, sage, dill, parsley, oregano, lemon balm, several varieties of basil, and more!Big Big Table normally serves lunches Monday-Friday, 11:00am-2:30pm, but will host an Open House on Saturday with refreshments featuring ingredients harvested from the garden. Enjoy basil or mint lemonade on the house with samples and baked goods from the café. Kids can help to decorate our sidewalks with chalk! Festivities will include giveaways from Blue Table Chocolates, Penzeys Spices, and Reddy Bikeshare. Big Big Table is a member of One World Everybody Eats.

Learn more at Bigbigtable.org and OneWorldEverybodyEats.org.

TALK: 10:00 a.m.: How the Community Café Model Intersects with Our Local Food System



Bolyard Garden

223 Broad St Tonawanda

As land stewards at 223 Broad, we have a deep devotion to the natural world. Our space is consciously designed to mimic natural ecosystems, invite wildlife back into the city, and produce essential goods for the needs of our family. We have a strong focus on building soil fertility by embracing all parts of the nutrient cycle, and designing in “sit spaces” and “gathering spaces” so visitors to our garden can observe and interact with the space.The plantings are primarily perennials, carefully grouped to take advantage of beneficial relationships such as nitrogen fixation, covering or conditioning the soil, attracting pollinators, beneficial insects, and repelling pests. Plantings are stacked in time and space to take advantage of sunlight at all elevations and also to plan for future years of succession. Our focus is on primary producers such as pears, plums, cherries, arctic kiwis, hazelnuts, and many different berries, supported by understory plants below. Many of these producers are expected to begin fruiting this year, and only to produce more in the coming years.New additions this year include a gathering table under a canopy of gourds, melons and heirloom pole beans, raised garden beds lining immediate pathways for annual vegetables, a whimsical soaring playhouse looking over the garden and a robust new planting of trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants. We welcome each new year with unpredictable changes as wildlife meanders in and sun and shade changes with the growing trees.We continue to evolve as we learn, observe, and grow. We welcome visitors to stay for a discussion, and encourage feedback.

Brewster St. Farm

36 Brewster St., Buffalo

10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Brewster Street Farm is both a functioning farm and a training program for refugee clients of Journey’s End Refugee Services, Inc. and surrounding organizations. We grow Nepali and Bhutanese chili peppers, Congolese eggplants, bitter melon and various greens that are culturally appropriate., and we offer a 20 week CSA share and farm stand. We also grow marigolds which are significant in Nepali culture, and are used for decoration and necklaces.Pick up for the CSA and the farm stand are located in the Tri-Main Center lobby on Thursdays from June-October. We are a part of the Greater Buffalo Urban Growers community and partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension, Grassroots Gardens WNY, and We Radiate.

Common Roots Urban Farm

309 Peckham St., Buffalo

Common Roots Urban Farm is a Woman and Native owned business on Buffalo’s East Side in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood on about an acre of land. In 2022 we have scaled back to growing approximately 15 crops, each on a much larger scale. In addition we harvest honey from our three beehives, craft handmade soap using farm ingredients, and offer a variety of pestos and long-stemmed sunflowers. During the growing season we offer our products to restaurants and local kitchens, operate an on-site farm stand and attend a nearby farmer’s market. We strive to make healthy, locally produced food available in the communities where we live and love.

We will have produce available again during the tour this year!

DeeplyRooted Community Garden

98 Luksin Drive, Tonawanda

The DeeplyRooted Community Garden is a newly developed area in 2022, designed to bring neighbors together in connection with nature, and provide access to the educational and culinary elements for fresh, locally grown, organic produce.This half-acre space has been designed and implemented entirely by volunteer work. Our pursuit is to create a flexible gathering space to meet the needs of our community while regenerating our ecosystem. Gatherings include learning opportunities for perennial polyculture systems, discovery for children, a peaceful place to rest for passersby, an open fitness area, and a circle sitting space for homeschool groups and neighborhood events.We offer raised garden bed rentals, growth opportunities for eager learners, seed sharing and other events. Our community members’ ideas and participation are integral to the success of this diverse space.Our primary goals for the garden’s first year are to foster community and regenerate soil health.

FeedMore WNY

91 Holt St., Buffalo

10:00 am-1:00 pm

FeedMore WNY’s Garden Project is focused on creating space for community members to learn to grow their own food. We offer education and hands-on learning, hoping to increase gardening skills and knowledge while also providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Our Garden Project also grows and distributes produce to food pantries and community members through our free CSA program. FeedMore WNY’s Community Garden is funded by the NYS SNAP-Ed Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables program.

5 Loaves Farm

1172 West Ave., Buffalo

5 Loaves Farm redeems vacant lots on Buffalo’s Upper West Side by creating sustainable market gardens that produce healthy food along with educational, economic, & spiritual resources for our neighbors. We’re in our 10th growing season, growing food on 15 lots. Our work includes providing jobs and job skill training for neighborhood youth and growing culturally significant crops for our diverse community. This includes growing many crops not widespread in North American agriculture, such as Hmong red cucumbers, African garden egg, ginger, and roselle. We distribute food to the community through a CSA program, an onsite farm stand, the Elmwood Village Farmers Market, and the Buffalo Public School’s Farm-2-School Program. Our produce is for sale at our stand at the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.

Grassroots Gardens of WNY

389 Broadway, Buffalo

0:00 am-1:00 pm

The community garden, adjacent to Grassroots Garden’s headquarters, serves the neighborhood as a community garden and also is GGWNY’s teaching garden. We offer workshops and programs on site while the garden provides free produce for the neighborhood and nearby food pantries. It includes a small greenhouse, 13 veggie beds, a rain garden and pollinator buffet. We are in the process of making it our first fully accessible community garden in our network through a partnership with the UB Idea Center and the Land Trust Alliance. A mural by Buffalo artist, Edreys Wajed, is expected to be added in summer 2022.

Groundwork Market Garden

1698 Genesee St. Buffalo

Groundwork Market Garden (GMG) is a USDA certified organic urban farm that grows a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, as well as mushrooms and honey with a focus on soil health and regenerative practices. The farm has produced and distributed tens of thousands of pounds of affordable and cost-subsidized fruits and vegetables, hosted on-farm events and educational programming, and partnered with local organizations to increase food access in east Buffalo since 2015. GMG serves its community through an on-site farm stand, a 20 week Community Shared Agriculture (CSA) program, and through local restaurants, businesses, and institutions.

TALK: 11:00 pm: Grow Organically & Team Up With Beneficials

Harris Garden

108 Landon St., Buffalo

My urban homestead is nestled in the heart of the Cold Springs area of Buffalo’s East Side. It’s an edible landscape filled with flowers, fruit trees and heirloom vegetables. It features a walk-through bean teepee and a hand-crafted pergola draped with kiwi. When you come to the garden you will notice upcycled or discarded item used to grow and support vegetables. My goal is to demonstrate that gardening can be affordable and whimsical and create a positive impact on our environment. I am certified to teach food preservation and Seed to Supper classes (vegetable gardening) by Cornell Cooperative Extension. I’m launching a new not-for-profit called Wholly Healthy Solutions. My goal with both my homestead and the non-profit is to build a permaculture setting where I can teach classes that enable myself and others to live self-sufficiently and to build healthy sustainable communities.

Kubed Root

33 Pannell Street, #1; Leroy/Elim area, Buffalo

Kubed Root is a veteran owned microgreen farm based in Buffalo. The owner, Elias Martinez, is converting his company into an indoor community garden, kind of like a co-working space for indoor agriculture. Kubed Root will rent greenhouses in the warehouse to give people who don’t have the space, money or expertise an opportunity to grow and cultivate the produce and plants of their choosing. Take a peek at some of our grower’s plants and produce. Produce to buy.

TALK: 1:00 pm: How To Grow Microgreens

Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP)

387 Massachusetts Avenue, Buffalo As a long standing Urban Farm, MAP has been demonstrating and promoting agriculture, youth leadership and an equitable local food system for over 20 years. Naturally growing fruits, flowers, herbs and vegetables on a little over an acre of land, MAP uses food production and distribution as a catalyst for social change, education and conversation. We house 5 honeybee colonies and a flock of about 20 laying hens. We will be selling produce on Urban Farm Day.

TALKS: 12:00 pm: Guided tour | 2:30 pm: Equitable Urban Agriculture Policy by UB Food Lab

Pelion Outdoor Classroom

(est. 2011) |

206 Best St. Buffalo

This huge outdoor classroom engages 200+ students with the natural world and enriches their curriculum through hands-on learning opportunities for students in topics of: plants, nutrition, science, sustainable agriculture, eco-literacy, and stewardship. Volunteers transformed 4 blighted city lots, across from City Honors School, into a space that is 50% edible, has over nine fruit trees, several pollinator buffets that support native bees, a vertical growing space, First Nation planting area, and contains one of the largest rain gardens in the city. We train students, teachers, and community members alike in a variety of growing methods and sustainable living.

Visit Buffalo’s first U-PICK WORM FARM!

Farm stand will include: fruit jams, pickles, herbs, hand-made ornaments, packets of native seeds, small shrubs, and seedlings.

Providence Farm Collective Farmers Market (PFC)

M&T Bank lot, 130 Grant St., Buffalo

10:00 am-2:00 pm

In June of 2017, the Somali Bantu Community Garden broke ground on an eighth-acre parcel in East Aurora. Today it is a 37-acre, not-for-profit, farm collective presenting in 2022 its first seasonal farmers market on Grant Street! Founded in 2019, PFC provides access to farmland and agricultural resources to under-resourced communities with an ultimate vision of empowering just and equitable access to food and farmland. PFC’s diverse farmers represent communities from Somalia, the Congo, Burundi, the United States, Liberia, Myanmar, and Ethiopia.PFC’s mission is cultivating farmer-led and community-rooted agriculture and food systems to actualize the rights of under-resourced peoples. PFC is the only non-profit in WNY that directly supports refugee, immigrant, Black, and low-income farmers with access to farmland, agriculture and business education, technical assistance, markets, and opportunity to farm for income. Through its programs, PFC uplifts the next generation of diverse agricultural entrepreneurs and community farmers with an emphasis on promoting self-sufficiency and advancing ecological and human health. Many community members voice the same reasons for farming at PFC: To build fresh food and economic security within their communities; grow culturally relevant crops key to food traditions; connect to agricultural heritage; enjoy the outdoors; and reap the physical and mental health benefits the farm provides. In 2022, PFC was home to 250 farmers and 84 summer youth employees representing seven unique communities who worked together to manage 16 diversified, organic farms. Meet our farmers, learn more about PFC, and discover some new varieties of produce at our farmers market on Grant Street Saturdays from 10:00 am-2:00 pm!

PUSH

14th St. Garden (between 307 and 319) Buffalo

Buffalo’s West Side is one of the most diverse in the country, as well as continuing to be one of the neighborhoods most impacted by poverty. Many residents have come together to turn vacant lots into community gardens, where they grow food and strengthen their community bonds. Community gardens provide many benefits, including addressing food insecurity, contributing to healing from trauma, providing a multigenerational space in nature, and improving public safety and health. PUSH Blue, a part of the New Economy Department at PUSH Buffalo, hosts two such gardens, one on the 300 block of 14th St. PUSH holds ownership of the land and tends the common spaces, and the urban farmers have total control over what and how they grow and share produce, celebrating their unique gardening methods and traditions. Around 20 families, primarily former refugees from Burma, grow food in this space. There are two cisterns for irrigation and a permanent pavilion with tables for shade and relaxation. The pavilion has a green roof, an infrastructure feature which helps slow and filter rainwater. Gardens like this are a large step toward PUSH’s goal of increasing community control over the local economy and increasing neighborhood resiliency for those most impacted by systemic oppression and environmental injustice.

Urban Fruits and Veggies

324 Glenwood Ave. (corner of Glenwood & Dupont), Buffalo

10:00 am-1:00 pm

Urban Fruits & Veggies LLC/Buffalo Go Green Inc. is an urban agriculture business and organization with an urban farm and a mobile produce market, which promotes wellness and teaches nutrition education. We grow culturally appropriate vegetables, focusing mainly on food apartheid neighborhoods where there is little to no access to fresh fruits & vegetables and on families struggling with food insecurity. It has been a privilege and an honor to create an urban farm in neighborhoods that customarily get overlooked for new business enterprises. In addition to growing food, we help to beautify the neighborhood!

WestSide Tilth Farm

246 Normal Ave, Buffalo

We are committed to growing safe, nutritious produce for our community. To ensure we are doing just that, we do not grow in the city’s soil. Instead, we’ve imported over 600 yards of new, clean soil to cover every square inch that your vegetables are grown in. Below our imported soil, we’ve laid down a geo-textile barrier, which keeps any potential contaminants from reaching our crops. We grow seasonally, and use specialized tools and techniques to mitigate pest and disease on our farm, without the use of harmful pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides.We host a farmers market Saturdays, 10:00 am-3:00 pm June 4-October 29, located right on the farm, alongside a variety of local vendors and artists. You’ll also find our farm fresh pizza available both Fridays and Saturdays. Our dough is long fermented and therefore much easier to digest. We prioritize topping our pies with our very own vegetables grown on the farm. Pizzas are made to order, right in front of you, in our brick ovens.

Wilson Street Urban Farm

360 Wilson St., Buffalo

Since 2009, we have been growing and selling vegetables on Buffalo’s East side, seeking to be a part of bringing peace and hope to a struggling neighborhood. We offer a variety of fresh, chemical-free, in-season vegetables at our on-site farm stand on Saturdays, beginning in July. Tomatoes are our specialty! Come by on Saturdays for your tomatoes–green, red, or heirloom, fresh herbs, or other vegetables in season. We also offer garden plots to lease; ask about the details when you come by. We are selling produce at our farm stand.

Lead image: Photo by Jim Charlier