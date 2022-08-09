Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Arts/Culture

    2022 Taste of Diversity Festival

    This year’s Taste of Diversity festival has been moved from its standard time slot in June, to Saturday, August 20 (11am to 7pm). This is great news actually, because there’s a lot to look forward to with this “later in the summer season” date. Not only will festival-goers be treated to a diverse mix of food, live music, and dance, they will also get a chance to explore some of the new businesses that populate Grant Street, including Plantae Market and The Healing Grounds. On that day, Plantae will be hosting a vegan vending pop-up, featuring a number of regional vegan marketeers. The Healing Grounds will be at their ‘Sanctuary’ promoting the opening of their new café.

    As for the street festival, there will be plenty of ethnic food offerings to choose from, including Freddy J’s, TattleTells Catering (Soul Food), Gypsy Parlor, Abyssinia, 007 Dim Sum, KT’s Caribbean, Tiny Thai, Simply Loaded, and Sherri’s Caribbean.

    Per usual, Salvation Army will be whipping something up in its parking lot, and this year there will be frozen pineapple drinks for sale.

    Food and drinks is one thing. Entertainment is another. Here’s the entertainment line-up so far:

    To keep track of all of the delicious fun, be sure to visit www.tasteofdiversity.com.

