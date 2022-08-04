Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    2022 Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival

    As if Griffis Sculpture Park was not great enough, every year – the third Sunday in August – the grounds come alive with the fabulous sights and sounds of a summer festival.

    Set atop the hill at the Mill Valley section of the park, the Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the summer season. Aside from glimpsing over 250 large scale sculptures on grounds of the 450 acre Ashford Hollow park, visitors to the festival will get a chance to witness to an eclectic range of live music and performance art.

    The 2022 festival will feature Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors (Rusted Root), PA LineSly Boots Circus, Isaac Spaeth & Company, and Ruby and Mikee Strongman. Along with the live music, this family-friendly event offers up a vendor village, food stands, kids craft area, and a beer and wine garden.

    Festival-goers can bring chairs, blankets, and coolers, but are asked to keep their pets at home.

    Tickets are $20 for adults/teens. 12 yrs and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased here

    The 9th Annual Griffis Sculpture Park Festival

    Sunday, August 21, 2022

    Noon to 6:00 p.m.

    Griffis Sculpture Park 6902 Mill Valley Road, East Otto, NY 14729

    From the parking lot, guests can either walk to the top of the hill or take one of the shuttles to the concert area.

    The Griffis Sculpture Park is owned and operated by the Ashford Hollow Foundation, which also owns the Essex Arts Center in Buffalo, NY.

