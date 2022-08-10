Guns of Eden, Showdown in Yesteryear, Galaxy Warriors, Handshake, Little Green People, and Bashira (a horror film partially shot in Buffalo, including Statler City)… these are just a handful of the films that will be screened at the 2022 Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival.

Bashira

Altogether, cinephiles will be treated to twenty feature films and 40 shorts, produced locally and from around the world, throughout the week of August 19th – 25th at Dipson Theatres’ Eastern Hills Cinema (located in the Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville).

Many of the screenings will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Aside from getting to watch eight World Premieres, seven New York Premieres, two Festival Premieres, and three Western New York Premieres, film-goers will also be treated to a number of Q&As with filmmakers, many of whom will be traveling to Buffalo for the week-long screening event.

Bashira will have its New York Premiere at the festival Saturday, August 20 at 9:00 pm; director Nickson Fong previously received an Academy Award for co-creating a unique 3D animation program

World Premieres include the action films Guns of Eden, Pact Vengeance and Showdown in Yesteryear, the horror films Mask of the Devil, Shifted and The Profane Exhibit, and the science fiction films Galaxy Warriors and locally produced Little Green People

New York Premieres include the comedies Chicken House and the UK horror flick The Creeping

Western New York Premieres include The Marshmallow Mystery Tour, the crime drama Handshake, and the urban sci-fi thriller Lunamancer

Filmmakers expected to attend include Len Kabasinski (Pact of Vengeance), Jeff Beals (The Marshmallow Mystery Tour), Brett Kelly (Galaxy Warriors), Tim O’Hearn (Showdown in Yesteryear), Adrian Konstant (Shifted), UK director Richard Rowntree (Mask of the Devil), Michael Todd Schneider (The Profane Exhibit) and Robert Shupe (Handshake). Local filmmakers attending include Richard Fysh (What You Can’t Promise), Kristen Skeet and Tyler Cheman (Little Green People), and the September Brothers (Skeleton Xylophone).

The festival’s Dreamer Awards presentation will be held on Sunday, August 21st at the WBBZ TV studio in the mall.

Special Awards will be presented to Rochester native Jerry Stoeffhaas from the New York State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture Television Development (Local Service Award); Anne-Marie Frigon, producer of Galaxy Warriors (Lois Weber Award); and Grand Island resident Terry Kimmel, currently serving as president of Buffalo Movie-Video Makers (Local Hero Award).

Advance tickets are now on sale for $12 at www.dipsontheatres.com. All Festival Passes ($70) and Day Passes ($20) are available at the box office. For a complete schedule of films with trailers, visit www.buffalodreamsfantasticfilmfestival.com.

Program can be downloaded here.

www.facebook.com/BuffaloDreamsFilmFestival

twitter.com/BuffaloDreams