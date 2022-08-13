What was once a tiny congregation of a handful of worshippers has now become home to “over fourteen diverse nationalities coming together under the Coptic faith as one family.” Prior to successfully establishing itself in the WNY community, the few members would travel to sister churches in Canada and Rochester, but over the years this Coptic community has grown significantly, resulting in the establishment of an Egyptian Festival that is now celebrating its 13th year (learn more).

St. Mary’s Egyptian Festival features authentic Middle Eastern food and desserts, culturally significant exhibitions, Egyptian art, and a kid’s corner.

As for the sweet and savory delights, they include homemade hawawshi sandwiches, kebda eskandarani, ful medames (Egyptian style), kofta, shawarma, moussaka, koushary, baklava, basboda, konafa, petitfour, babaganoush, and stuffed grape leaves. There will also be Ethiopian coffee served.

During the festival, the church will be open for tours, where visitors can learn about Egypt’s ancient icons and traditions. There is a gift shop as well, for those who want to bring a souvenir home with them.

13th Annual St. Mary’s Egyptian Festival

350 Wheatfield St. North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Friday, Aug. 26 from 3-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28 from 12-8 p.m.