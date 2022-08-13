Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Home Cleaning by WeClean

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Home Cleaning by WeClean

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Home Cleaning by WeClean

Become a Sponsor

    Metro

    13th Annual St. Mary’s Egyptian Festival

    queenseyesBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    What was once a tiny congregation of a handful of worshippers has now become home to “over fourteen diverse nationalities coming together under the Coptic faith as one family.” Prior to successfully establishing itself in the WNY community, the few members would travel to sister churches in Canada and Rochester, but over the years this Coptic community has grown significantly, resulting in the establishment of an Egyptian Festival that is now celebrating its 13th year (learn more).

    St. Mary’s Egyptian Festival features authentic Middle Eastern food and desserts, culturally significant exhibitions, Egyptian art, and a kid’s corner.

    As for the sweet and savory delights, they include homemade hawawshi sandwiches, kebda eskandarani, ful medames (Egyptian style), kofta, shawarma, moussaka, koushary, baklava, basboda, konafa, petitfour, babaganoush, and stuffed grape leaves. There will also be Ethiopian coffee served.

    During the festival, the church will be open for tours, where visitors can learn about Egypt’s ancient icons and traditions. There is a gift shop as well, for those who want to bring a souvenir home with them.

    13th Annual St. Mary’s Egyptian Festival

    350 Wheatfield St. North Tonawanda, NY 14120

    Friday, Aug. 26 from 3-10 p.m.

    Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

    Sunday, Aug. 28 from 12-8 p.m. 

    queenseyes

    Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator of Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival. Coming soon... 'fig' Fashion Show. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

    Related Posts

    ×

    Opportunity Knocks @ Central Park United Methodist Church

    Central Park United Methodist Church is looking f...Read More