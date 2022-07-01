WNY SOUNDSTAGE | Music + Event Round-up, July 2022

WNY Soundstage Music Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. We invite local music and comedy venues to to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com
Buffalo
Artpark – 450 South 4th St., Lewiston, NY 14092 | 716-754-4375
July 2 – Flogging Molly and the Interrupters
July 5 – Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth Tour 2022 Featuring Gin Blossoms Toad The Wet Sprocket
July 9 – Artpark Fairy House Festival 2022, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert
July 10 – Nusantara Arts
July 11 – Death Cab for Cutie’s Asphalt Meadows Tour
July 12 – Tedeschi Trucks Band: Wheels of Soul 2022 Featuring Los Lobos Gabe Dixon
July 14 – DakhaBraka + The Film “Earth”
July 16 – Free Family Saturday: The Art of Puppetry, Squonk Opera in “Hand to Hand” 2pm, Squonk Opera in “Hand to Hand” 4pm
July 22 – Anopas by Art Move Concept
July 23 – Free Family Saturday: The Art of Dinosaurs
July 24 – The Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop
July 27 – Bleachers
July 29 – Weird Al Yankovic The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour
July 30 – Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Balance, “Branché” by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montreal, Opera in Concert at Artpark: Up Close and Personal
July 31 – “Branché” by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montreal, Earth, Wind & Fire
Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835
July 1 – Ariella
July 2 – Mystic Echoes 2
July 6– Parsonsfield
July 7 – Howard Jones w/ Midge Ure – The Dialogue Tour
July 9 – Clint Coley
July 13 – Harmonia Jazz Ensemble – Sing, Sing, Sing!
July 21 – Tough Old Bird w/ Ian McCuen
July 22 – Owen
July 23 – The Comedy Show at Babeville
July 29 – Jenuine Cello
July 30 – Sawyer Fredericks
Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893
July 2 – Cadence Jaydense
July 7 – The Scales – A Tribute to Phish
July 8 – Root Shock
July 9 – Streets Soprano
July 10 – Wilderado w/ Toledo
July 13 – Jose Ramirez
July 14 – Idlewild South – A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band
July 15 – Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival
July 16 – Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival
July 20 – Them Coulee Boys + Mama Said String Band
July 22 – Consider The Source
July 24 – John Moreland w/ The Dead Tongues
July 30 – Shwayze
July 31 – The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus & Attack Attack! w/ Kingdom Collapse & Astoria State
Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
July 16 – Totally Sweet 716 DAY
July 21-23 – The Chiclets Cup
Buffalo Waterfront/Canalside
July 7 – Moe.
July 10 – Taking Back Sunday
July 22 – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra w/ The Strictly Hip
July 23 – Nas
July 29-31 – Buffalo Irish Festival
Darien Lake Amphitheater – 9993 Alleghany Rd, Darien Center, NY 14040 |
July 1 – Josh Groban
July 2 – Big Time Rush: Forever Tour
July 3 – Backstreet Street Boys: DNA World Tour
July 5 – CHEER Live
July 8 – Dierks Bentley: Beers On Me Tour 2022
July 9 – Train – AM Gold Tour
July 15 – Thomas Rhett: Bring the Bar to You Tour
July 31 – Pitbull: Can’t Stop Us Now
Gratwick Park – Thursdays on the Water
July 7 – Opener – River Rocks, Headliner- Thurman Brothers
July 14 – Opener – Rusty Nickel, Headliner – Desire
July 21 – Opener – 77 Stone, Headliner – Strictly Hip
July 28 – Opener – Scorch, Headliner – Nerds Gone Wild
Hallwalls – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716‑854‑1694
July 10 – Alfred Summer Arts Festival – Making Meaning in an Uncertain World
July 15 – Hallwalls 48th Annual Members Exhibition
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211
Now-July 2 – Godfrey
July 7-9 – Nick Mullen
July 12 – Joe Mande – Hero
July 14 – Kevin James Thornton
July 21 – Rocky Dale Davis
July 22-23 – Pauly Shore
July 25 – Jeff Allen
July 28-30 – Sam Morril
Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-381-9596
July 2 – Bryan Williams Band
July 8 – TJ Zindle / Marquee Grand
July 9 – Grace Greenan
July 15 – Aircraft / Sweet Tooth
July 16 – Public Water Supply
July 29 – No Vacancy
July 30 – Long Range Hustle
Kleinhans Music Hall – 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201| 716-885-5000
July 10 – Art of Jazz | Catherine Russell
Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665
July 6 – Universal Phunk
July 13 – Special ticketed event to be announced
July 20 – Critt & the Buffalo Music Club
July 27 – Organ Fairchild
M&T Bank’s Plaza Event Series – 1 M&T Plaza, 345 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203
July 5 – Only Humen
July 6 – African American Cultural Center’s Dance & Drum Performance
July 7 – Carnival Kids Street Orchestra
July 12 – Boys of Summer
July 13 – Beatlemagic
July 14 – Top Knotch
July 19 – JJ Swing
July 20 – 716 Dance Band
July 21 – Moe Badger and UP Team
July 26 – Unity Band
July 27 – Anatara
July 28 – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (Note: Begins at 11:45 a.m.)
Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931
July 2 – FTMP Events presents: Emo Night – Buffalo (Summer 2022 Edition)
July 5 – Vision Video, NITE, Medusa, Stress Dolls
July 8 – Flycatcher, Marigold, Post Prom, Previous Love
July 9 – The Last Reign, Amavasya, The Queen Guillotined, The Long Cold Dark, Aversed
July 10 – Al Olender
July 12 – Harkness, Ghost Water, Jupiter Trolley
July 14 – Merci, My Kid Brother
July 15 – Erotic Wasteland Fetish Night
July 17 – Cheem, BP & the Oil Spills, Tsunami Tsurprise, Speed Dial
July 18 – Greet Death, Bad Bloom
July 19 – Thelma & the Sleaze, Tony Rocky Horror
July 21 – Calliope Musicals, Aiden Jack Finnecy, Asalone
July 22 – The Clockers, World on Fire, Cardboard Homestead, Sodoff
July 23 – Previous Love release show, with Canetis, Wild Once, Smug
July 25 – Thunderchief, Fane, Coma Ghost
July 27 – Haunted Summer
July 28 – Cheap Peach, Tetchy (NYC), Starjuice
July 31 – Eighteen Visions, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor, Chamber
Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539
July 1 – Tsunami Tsurprise / BP & the Oil Spills / Skulking Ghost
July 2 – Brookhaven / Midnight Smoke / Dead Orchids
July 6 – The Waterdogs / Ryan Kaminski / Hogstompers
July 7 – Comfy / Passed Out / Takenobu / Garden Closet
July 8 – Amateur Hockey Club / Ashford / We Were Blank / Letters from New York
July 9 – Space Junk, Ellen Degenerate
July 13 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
July 14 – Nietzsche’s Live Band Basket Raffle
July 15 – mc chris w/ Crunk Witch and Twin Child
July 16 – Wyatt Coin / Cardboard Homestead / Massive Blowout
July 21 – Fourth Fret
July 23 – Ratchet Snax / Market Research / The Knockoffs
July 27 – The Jay/Sharptet
July 30 – Hub City Stompers 20 Year Anniversary Tour
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
July 1 – David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam
July 2 – Jazz Guitar: A Retrospective from the 30s-80s
July 7 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
July 8 – Will Zimmer Quintet – Jazz, Funk, Soul and Bebop
July 9 – Birds On A Wire
July 14 – PAUSA Wines & Pairings – Patio Wines
July 15 – Star People
July 21 – House of Blues with Joe Beard & Jony James
July 22 – Planet Kniffen
July 23 – Wordism Jam Sessionz
July 28 – Devin Kelly Trio
July 29 – Bobby Militello Quartet
July 30 – Saranaide
Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925
July 3 – Garbage
July 16 – Pop Evil
July 29 – Rivals
Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279
July 8 – Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by Abba
July 10 – Nonpoint, Digital Afterlife, Diceros
July 13 – The Acacia Strain, I Am, No Zodiac, 156/Silence
July 21 – Slaughter Beach, Dog, Attia Taylor
July 23 – Arrows in Action, Jhariah, Fluse
July 24 – Jarren Benton
July 25 – Anees
July 31 – Grayscale
Seneca One Summer Jam – Seneca One West Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203
July 6– Dave Hill Group
July 13 – Universal Phunk
July 20 – Kickstart Rumble
July 27 – Kevin Hall Group
Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734
July 1 – The Shootouts
July 7 – Gabe Stillman
July 9 – Farrow Debut Album Release
July 10 – Vocaleaze w/Vocalists Jack Kreuzer, Lorenzo Shawn and Katy Miner
July 13 – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
July 16 – The Nighthawks Nighthawks 50th Anniversary Release “Established 1972”
July 20 – The Mallett Brothers Band
July 21 – Jim Lauderdale
July 24 – David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
July 24 – Quebe Sisters
July 30 – The Chicago Authority “Saturday In The Park”
July 31 – One8Fifty Partners In Transplant present The Benefit for Organ Donation w/Pastmasters & Stoneflower
Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922
July 8 – Cypher
July 9 – Summer Vibes Part 2
July 17 – Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch – July Edition
Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor – Sweeney St North, Tonawanda, NY 14120
July 6 – Mo Porter, Chicago Authority
July 13 – Dave Constantino Band, Who Are You
July 27 – Seventh Sign, Hair Nation
Town Ballroom – 681 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-852-3900
July 7 – Spoon (Soldout)
July 12 – Avatar: Wicked Tour Title With OTEP & Light The Torch
July 16 – The Tea Party Night One, 2 night pass
July 17 – The Tea Party Night Two
July 26 – PJ Morton
July 27 – Big Gigantic Brighter Future Tour
Rochester
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
July 1 – REMINISCE – First Fridays 90’s Era Reggae, R&B and Hip Hop
July 2 – BENEFIT FOR THE HOMELESS feat. The Transport, and Honey & Vinegar
July 7 – DIRTY BLANKET – PITP After Party
July 15 – TBO’s album Habits of the Average Degenerate release party with FIVE HEAD and JOE KAPLAN
July 21 – Melvin Seals & JGB – PITP – AFTER-PARTY w/ RootsCollider & Friends
July 22 – THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
July 1 – Bella from BB Dang, The Songs Remain
July 2 – Drinking Class Heroes
July 8 – Mike & Julie
July 9 – What’s The Rush
July 13 – Identity Crisis
July 14 – Violet Mary
July 15 – Tyler Norton, Root Beer Beaver
July 16 – Flannel Underground
July 17 – The Steel Rail Revival
July 21 – Steve Bartolotta’s All Star Jam
July 22 – Something Else
July 23 – Mr. Mustard
July 30 – Like A Hurricane
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
July 1 – RAD
July 2 – Wave That Flag! w/ Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead
July 8 – Leecy & Greg
July 9 – Blue Envy
July 13 – Left on Red
July 15 – Spencer Samolis
July 16 – Cool Club & the Lipker Sisters
July 22 – Absolute Maybe
July 23 – Eternity
July 24 – Drag Me to Brunch!
July 27 – The Ryan Devlin Quartet: presented by Bop Shop Records
July 29 – Chaz Hearne
July 30 – Hey Mavis: presented by Lovin’ Cup & Bop Shop Records
Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
July 24 – BIG BOOGIE
Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
July 7 – Streetlight Circus
July 9 – Tropidelic
July 14 – Small Town Titans
July 16 – FLOWER CITY-METAL FEST
July 22 – Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired By ABBA
July 23 – Perspectives
July 29 – DR. ACULA
July 30 – The Obsessed
July 31 – Imperial Triumphant
Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
July 1 – AKU, Divinex, Make It Stop and The Stone Lows
July 2 – VLCN
July 8 – Let’s Bounce Tour
July 9 – Silent Disco Returns!
July 10 – Aversed, Inherence, Mortimer, Dysplacer
July 11 – ZAO with BLOODLET, DROWNING MAN + SOMA SLUMBER
July 14 – Basha, Booz, and More
July 15 – JUICE BOX: ROC PRIDE 2022 + 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY
July 16 – SOLE REHAB & SIGNAL > NOISE PRESENT ROC PRIDE W/ SEVEN DAVIS JR.
July 17 – Best Night Ever: A Dance Party From Your Wildest Dreams!
July 28 – 13 Friday’s (Canada) with special guest Secret Organ
July 30 – Maximum Rock ‘n Roll with Wicked, Dysplacer and dj Von Sinn
Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372
July 5 – Ruby Shooz
July 12 – Alexander Fireman’s + Kelly’s Old Timers
July 19 – BackBeat ’64
July 26 – The Perry Community Band
If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at events@buffalorising.com for more details.
Special thanks to our Series Sponsor:
Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York