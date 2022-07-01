WNY SOUNDSTAGE | Music + Event Round-up, July 2022

WNY Soundstage Music Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. We invite local music and comedy venues to to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com

Buffalo

Artpark – 450 South 4th St., Lewiston, NY 14092 | 716-754-4375

July 2 – Flogging Molly and the Interrupters

July 5 – Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth Tour 2022 Featuring Gin Blossoms Toad The Wet Sprocket

July 9 – Artpark Fairy House Festival 2022, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert

July 10 – Nusantara Arts

July 11 – Death Cab for Cutie’s Asphalt Meadows Tour

July 12 – Tedeschi Trucks Band: Wheels of Soul 2022 Featuring Los Lobos Gabe Dixon

July 14 – DakhaBraka + The Film “Earth”

July 16 – Free Family Saturday: The Art of Puppetry, Squonk Opera in “Hand to Hand” 2pm, Squonk Opera in “Hand to Hand” 4pm

July 22 – Anopas by Art Move Concept

July 23 – Free Family Saturday: The Art of Dinosaurs

July 24 – The Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop

July 27 – Bleachers

July 29 – Weird Al Yankovic The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour

July 30 – Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Balance, “Branché” by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montreal, Opera in Concert at Artpark: Up Close and Personal

July 31 – “Branché” by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montreal, Earth, Wind & Fire

Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835

July 1 – Ariella

July 2 – Mystic Echoes 2

July 6– Parsonsfield

July 7 – Howard Jones w/ Midge Ure – The Dialogue Tour

July 9 – Clint Coley

July 13 – Harmonia Jazz Ensemble – Sing, Sing, Sing!

July 21 – Tough Old Bird w/ Ian McCuen

July 22 – Owen

July 23 – The Comedy Show at Babeville

July 29 – Jenuine Cello

July 30 – Sawyer Fredericks

Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893

July 2 – Cadence Jaydense

July 7 – The Scales – A Tribute to Phish

July 8 – Root Shock

July 9 – Streets Soprano

July 10 – Wilderado w/ Toledo

July 13 – Jose Ramirez

July 14 – Idlewild South – A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band

July 15 – Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

July 16 – Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

July 20 – Them Coulee Boys + Mama Said String Band

July 22 – Consider The Source

July 24 – John Moreland w/ The Dead Tongues

July 30 – Shwayze

July 31 – The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus & Attack Attack! w/ Kingdom Collapse & Astoria State

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292

July 16 – Totally Sweet 716 DAY

July 21-23 – The Chiclets Cup

Buffalo Waterfront/Canalside

July 7 – Moe.

July 10 – Taking Back Sunday

July 22 – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra w/ The Strictly Hip

July 23 – Nas

July 29-31 – Buffalo Irish Festival

Darien Lake Amphitheater – 9993 Alleghany Rd, Darien Center, NY 14040 |

July 1 – Josh Groban

July 2 – Big Time Rush: Forever Tour

July 3 – Backstreet Street Boys: DNA World Tour

July 5 – CHEER Live

July 8 – Dierks Bentley: Beers On Me Tour 2022

July 9 – Train – AM Gold Tour

July 15 – Thomas Rhett: Bring the Bar to You Tour

July 31 – Pitbull: Can’t Stop Us Now

Gratwick Park – Thursdays on the Water

July 7 – Opener – River Rocks, Headliner- Thurman Brothers

July 14 – Opener – Rusty Nickel, Headliner – Desire

July 21 – Opener – 77 Stone, Headliner – Strictly Hip

July 28 – Opener – Scorch, Headliner – Nerds Gone Wild

Hallwalls – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716‑854‑1694

July 10 – Alfred Summer Arts Festival – Making Meaning in an Uncertain World

July 15 – Hallwalls 48th Annual Members Exhibition

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211

Now-July 2 – Godfrey

July 7-9 – Nick Mullen

July 12 – Joe Mande – Hero

July 14 – Kevin James Thornton

July 21 – Rocky Dale Davis

July 22-23 – Pauly Shore

July 25 – Jeff Allen

July 28-30 – Sam Morril

Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-381-9596

July 2 – Bryan Williams Band

July 8 – TJ Zindle / Marquee Grand

July 9 – Grace Greenan

July 15 – Aircraft / Sweet Tooth

July 16 – Public Water Supply

July 29 – No Vacancy

July 30 – Long Range Hustle

Kleinhans Music Hall – 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201| 716-885-5000

July 10 – Art of Jazz | Catherine Russell

Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665

July 6 – Universal Phunk

July 13 – Special ticketed event to be announced

July 20 – Critt & the Buffalo Music Club

July 27 – Organ Fairchild

M&T Bank’s Plaza Event Series – 1 M&T Plaza, 345 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203

July 5 – Only Humen

July 6 – African American Cultural Center’s Dance & Drum Performance

July 7 – Carnival Kids Street Orchestra

July 12 – Boys of Summer

July 13 – Beatlemagic

July 14 – Top Knotch

July 19 – JJ Swing

July 20 – 716 Dance Band

July 21 – Moe Badger and UP Team

July 26 – Unity Band

July 27 – Anatara

July 28 – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (Note: Begins at 11:45 a.m.)

Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931

July 2 – FTMP Events presents: Emo Night – Buffalo (Summer 2022 Edition)

July 5 – Vision Video, NITE, Medusa, Stress Dolls

July 8 – Flycatcher, Marigold, Post Prom, Previous Love

July 9 – The Last Reign, Amavasya, The Queen Guillotined, The Long Cold Dark, Aversed

July 10 – Al Olender

July 12 – Harkness, Ghost Water, Jupiter Trolley

July 14 – Merci, My Kid Brother

July 15 – Erotic Wasteland Fetish Night

July 17 – Cheem, BP & the Oil Spills, Tsunami Tsurprise, Speed Dial

July 18 – Greet Death, Bad Bloom

July 19 – Thelma & the Sleaze, Tony Rocky Horror

July 21 – Calliope Musicals, Aiden Jack Finnecy, Asalone

July 22 – The Clockers, World on Fire, Cardboard Homestead, Sodoff

July 23 – Previous Love release show, with Canetis, Wild Once, Smug

July 25 – Thunderchief, Fane, Coma Ghost

July 27 – Haunted Summer

July 28 – Cheap Peach, Tetchy (NYC), Starjuice

July 31 – Eighteen Visions, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Wristmeetrazor, Chamber

Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539

July 1 – Tsunami Tsurprise / BP & the Oil Spills / Skulking Ghost

July 2 – Brookhaven / Midnight Smoke / Dead Orchids

July 6 – The Waterdogs / Ryan Kaminski / Hogstompers

July 7 – Comfy / Passed Out / Takenobu / Garden Closet

July 8 – Amateur Hockey Club / Ashford / We Were Blank / Letters from New York

July 9 – Space Junk, Ellen Degenerate

July 13 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet

July 14 – Nietzsche’s Live Band Basket Raffle

July 15 – mc chris w/ Crunk Witch and Twin Child

July 16 – Wyatt Coin / Cardboard Homestead / Massive Blowout

July 21 – Fourth Fret

July 23 – Ratchet Snax / Market Research / The Knockoffs

July 27 – The Jay/Sharptet

July 30 – Hub City Stompers 20 Year Anniversary Tour

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

July 1 – David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam

July 2 – Jazz Guitar: A Retrospective from the 30s-80s

July 7 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet

July 8 – Will Zimmer Quintet – Jazz, Funk, Soul and Bebop

July 9 – Birds On A Wire

July 14 – PAUSA Wines & Pairings – Patio Wines

July 15 – Star People

July 21 – House of Blues with Joe Beard & Jony James

July 22 – Planet Kniffen

July 23 – Wordism Jam Sessionz

July 28 – Devin Kelly Trio

July 29 – Bobby Militello Quartet

July 30 – Saranaide

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925

July 3 – Garbage

July 16 – Pop Evil

July 29 – Rivals

Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279

July 8 – Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by Abba

July 10 – Nonpoint, Digital Afterlife, Diceros

July 13 – The Acacia Strain, I Am, No Zodiac, 156/Silence

July 21 – Slaughter Beach, Dog, Attia Taylor

July 23 – Arrows in Action, Jhariah, Fluse

July 24 – Jarren Benton

July 25 – Anees

July 31 – Grayscale

Seneca One Summer Jam – Seneca One West Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203

July 6– Dave Hill Group

July 13 – Universal Phunk

July 20 – Kickstart Rumble

July 27 – Kevin Hall Group

Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734

July 1 – The Shootouts

July 7 – Gabe Stillman

July 9 – Farrow Debut Album Release

July 10 – Vocaleaze w/Vocalists Jack Kreuzer, Lorenzo Shawn and Katy Miner

July 13 – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

July 16 – The Nighthawks Nighthawks 50th Anniversary Release “Established 1972”

July 20 – The Mallett Brothers Band

July 21 – Jim Lauderdale

July 24 – David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers

July 24 – Quebe Sisters

July 30 – The Chicago Authority “Saturday In The Park”

July 31 – One8Fifty Partners In Transplant present The Benefit for Organ Donation w/Pastmasters & Stoneflower

Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922

July 8 – Cypher

July 9 – Summer Vibes Part 2

July 17 – Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch – July Edition

Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor – Sweeney St North, Tonawanda, NY 14120

July 6 – Mo Porter, Chicago Authority

July 13 – Dave Constantino Band, Who Are You

July 27 – Seventh Sign, Hair Nation

Town Ballroom – 681 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-852-3900

July 7 – Spoon (Soldout)

July 12 – Avatar: Wicked Tour Title With OTEP & Light The Torch

July 16 – The Tea Party Night One, 2 night pass

July 17 – The Tea Party Night Two

July 26 – PJ Morton

July 27 – Big Gigantic Brighter Future Tour

Rochester

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

July 1 – REMINISCE – First Fridays 90’s Era Reggae, R&B and Hip Hop

July 2 – BENEFIT FOR THE HOMELESS feat. The Transport, and Honey & Vinegar

July 7 – DIRTY BLANKET – PITP After Party

July 15 – TBO’s album Habits of the Average Degenerate release party with FIVE HEAD and JOE KAPLAN

July 21 – Melvin Seals & JGB – PITP – AFTER-PARTY w/ RootsCollider & Friends

July 22 – THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

July 1 – Bella from BB Dang, The Songs Remain

July 2 – Drinking Class Heroes

July 8 – Mike & Julie

July 9 – What’s The Rush

July 13 – Identity Crisis

July 14 – Violet Mary

July 15 – Tyler Norton, Root Beer Beaver

July 16 – Flannel Underground

July 17 – The Steel Rail Revival

July 21 – Steve Bartolotta’s All Star Jam

July 22 – Something Else

July 23 – Mr. Mustard

July 30 – Like A Hurricane

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

July 1 – RAD

July 2 – Wave That Flag! w/ Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead

July 8 – Leecy & Greg

July 9 – Blue Envy

July 13 – Left on Red

July 15 – Spencer Samolis

July 16 – Cool Club & the Lipker Sisters

July 22 – Absolute Maybe

July 23 – Eternity

July 24 – Drag Me to Brunch!

July 27 – The Ryan Devlin Quartet: presented by Bop Shop Records

July 29 – Chaz Hearne

July 30 – Hey Mavis: presented by Lovin’ Cup & Bop Shop Records

Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

July 24 – BIG BOOGIE

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642



July 7 – Streetlight Circus

July 9 – Tropidelic

July 14 – ​Small Town Titans

July 16 – FLOWER CITY-METAL FEST

July 22 – Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired By ABBA

July 23 – Perspectives

July 29 – DR. ACULA

July 30 – The Obsessed

July 31 – Imperial Triumphant

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

July 1 – AKU, Divinex, Make It Stop and The Stone Lows

July 2 – VLCN

July 8 – Let’s Bounce Tour

July 9 – Silent Disco Returns!

July 10 – Aversed, Inherence, Mortimer, Dysplacer

July 11 – ZAO with BLOODLET, DROWNING MAN + SOMA SLUMBER

July 14 – Basha, Booz, and More

July 15 – JUICE BOX: ROC PRIDE 2022 + 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

July 16 – SOLE REHAB & SIGNAL > NOISE PRESENT ROC PRIDE W/ SEVEN DAVIS JR.

July 17 – Best Night Ever: A Dance Party From Your Wildest Dreams!

July 28 – 13 Friday’s (Canada) with special guest Secret Organ

July 30 – Maximum Rock ‘n Roll with Wicked, Dysplacer and dj Von Sinn

Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372

July 5 – Ruby Shooz

July 12 – Alexander Fireman’s + Kelly’s Old Timers

July 19 – BackBeat ’64

July 26 – The Perry Community Band

