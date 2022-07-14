Wild Things’ 2nd Annual Arts on Lexington Ave (& Mural Fundraiser)

Once again, the small business community that resides on Lexington Avenue, centered around Ashland Avenue, is hosting a “Sidewalk Mini-Festival” that has great big heart!

Arts on Lexington will take place on Saturday, July 16, from 10am-6pm, at 224 Lexington Avenue, between Elmwood and Ashland. The festival is the brainchild of the beloved Wild Things art boutique, and was born during the pandemic as a way to give people a curated outdoor art experience. Along with these artists displaying their works along the sidewalk, a number of nearby businesses will also be open, including Little Salmon, The Place, Turnstyle, and White Cow Dairy Farm Shop. This quant festival is quickly becoming an annual fan favorite in the Elmwood Village.

This year’s festival not only features the following incredible artists, vendors, and performers…

Felice Koenig (“Now” series exhibit thru 8/13 )

Peter Fowler (original paintings)

Sarah Kieffer (jewelry & metalwork)

Markenzy Cesar (original paintings)

Sam Schnell (ceramics)

Enright Designs (jewelry)

Creekside Flowers

Libby’s Lemonade Stand

Afternoon Music by: Kaya & Sam | The Sugarbush Boyz

… it’s also a fundraiser for the Cold Springs Strong 4-Life mural that is a remembrance for the ten people who were murdered recently in East Buffalo. The mural, envisioned by Gary Heard (an East Buffalo resident) is a collaborative project by artists and the community. The flyer below provides additional details on the mural project, and ways that community members can help to support the effort.

Cash and check donations will be accepted at Wild Things, or you can mail to UDCDA as per the donation form above.