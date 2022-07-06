Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    We recommend… 6 great films – 5 Cent Cine’s first half of 2022 reviews

    2 Film CriticsBy No Comments3 Mins Read

    Taking stock of the first six months of 2022, when we’ve frequently lamented the lack of good films (we’re not alone in those thoughts), we still found plenty that merited a screening. Interesting that 4 are foreign, and 5 are “small.” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is the one larger film of the bunch. 

    Getting down to business, here are the 6 we agreed on (with difficulty, being TWO film critics – we tried to have a list of 5 but gave up), in chronological order of our review dates:

    “Petite Maman” ★★★1/2

    “Drive My Car” ★★★1/2

    “A Hero” ★★★

    “Happening” ★★★1/2

    “Mass” ★★★1/2

    “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ★★★1/2

    While all appear on many “best” lists, their budgets range from $245,000 (“Mass”) to $25 million (“Everything Everywhere All At Once) and worldwide box offices from $230,000 (again, “Mass”) to $91 million (again, “Everything…).

    “Petite Maman” is from French writer and director Céline Sciamma, who also wrote and directed the stunning “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019). Her most recent film has a slightly sci-fi or magical realism quality to it – and it shouldn’t work. But it does. Amazing 8-year-old identical twin actresses. If you like stats, its budget was $2.8 million; worldwide box $2.0 million. 

    “Drive My Car” got a lot of 2022 Oscar buzz; it was nominated for both Best Picture and Best International Feature – for Japan (it won the latter). Its long and languid pace will deter some (we’re generally all for shorter), but we found it “surprisingly engaging.” Stats: budget – not disclosed; worldwide box $15 million.

    “A Hero” (Ghahreman) we said was “not an easy watch” but concluded (with pleasure): “Life is messy. People unknowable. The title, ironic.” From one of Iran’s best directors, Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation”). Iran was not about to nominate it for Best International Feature. Stats: budget – not disclosed; worldwide box $2.8 million.

    “Happening” (L’Événement), about “the disease that strikes only women…and turns them into housewives,” comes at a propitious time, dealing as it does with the criminalization of abortion. A cautionary tale based on a true story from 1960s France. Stats: budget $5.2 million; worldwide box $1.55 million.

    “Mass” is another film reflecting heartbreaking, inexplicable contemporary events. It unfolds slowly and carefully. For that reason, our review does not give away the central plot. We said, “it’s hard to imagine a better, more powerful, more complex, and more daring presentation of ‘the problem.'” Stats: budget $145,000 (that’s right, in the thousands; shot in 14 days, the interior scenes in 4). Worldwide box $230,000 (well, at least it MADE money!).  

    “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is the current social media darling. One of the 2 Film Critics had to be talked into the rating we gave it; it took her some time to get over the excess of martial arts. Once over that she agreed it “rises above the kung fu theatrics and creates the heart—a touch of Hollywood—within this remarkable story.” Performances are great; don’t miss Jamie Lee Curtis, whom we didn’t recognize until the credits rolled. Stats: budget $25 million; worldwide box $91 million. 

    William Graebner is Emeritus Professor of History, State University of New York, Fredonia, where he taught courses on film and American culture. He is the author or co-author of 11 books and more than 50 scholarly articles, including essays on “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” “The Poseidon Adventure,” and zombie films as they relate to the Holocaust. Dianne Bennett, the first woman to head a large U.S. law firm, is a retired U.S. tax lawyer. Dianne and Bill were early and passionate attendees at the Toronto Film Festival, and today enjoy the film scenes of Los Angeles, Rome, London, and Buffalo, New York. They began reviewing films for the Rome-based website “TheAmerican/inItalia” in 2016, have maintained a blog on Rome for a decade, and published two alternative guidebooks to the Eternal City. They still can’t resist going to the movies, not to mention the ensuing discussions, sometimes heated, over a bottle of Arneis at the nearest wine bar. ​And that's just the beginning of our reviewing process. For one or two hours we discuss the film, as one of us takes notes. The notetaker transcribes the notes and prints two copies. Dianne or Bill (usually depending on who had the most compelling understanding of the film, or who was most taken with it) writes the first draft of the review--supposedly taking into account the views of the other--which is followed by 3, 4, or even 7 more drafts. At some point, sometimes days later, when we're both comfortable with the result (or accepting of it, anyway), it's done. https://www.2filmcritics.com

