Visit Buffalo Niagara brings business and events to Buffalo

There is no surprise that in recent years Buffalo has been enjoying something of a renaissance. With a reinvigorated waterfront, restored architectural treasures, and an epic food scene to sink your teeth into, there’s never been more to see and do in Buffalo than right now. That’s why the team at Visit Buffalo Niagara is doing everything in their power to showcase the incredible attractions of the Queen City to people across the nation.

Visit Buffalo Niagara is an integral part of our city’s development as they play a key role in the economic growth of our community. As the official and accredited marketing organization for Erie County, this team is responsible for promoting the destination for out of town visitation whether that be through leisure trips, meetings and conventions, or sporting groups. Visit Buffalo Niagara was incorporated on March 4, 1987 and is governed by a Board of Directors responsible for the administration and operation of the organization. This staff of talented tourism professionals is dedicated to promoting tourism and accomplishes this by soliciting national, state and regional meeting planners, motor coach tour operators, travel agents and independent consumers.

A major part of this comes from a program they call the “Bring it Home” campaign. President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, Patrick Kaler shared,

“This started in 2015, and it’s a program for us to utilize the leaders within our community to help identify meetings, conventions, sporting events, and other events that could come to Buffalo. A lot of our business leaders travel for meetings and conferences for the associations that they belong to or within their businesses, so this has been our way to engage the community because some of our best ambassadors are locals who have such a passion for our community and when they are at their meetings or sporting events, whatever it might be, we’re asking them to be a link and make an introduction.”

While Buffalo may not be top of mind for people, Visit Buffalo Niagara is working hard to change that narrative. Since the campaign’s origins in 2015 through 2019, Visit Buffalo Niagara hosted 856 different events equating to over 360 million worth of economic impact on the community- so, it does show its worth.

This program was on pause like everything else for nearly two years, but it’s now back and ready to continue its momentum. Visit Buffalo Niagara is equipped to effectively plan for any meeting, event, tournament, or convention that wants to come to Buffalo. From planning initial phone calls to booking hotels, this is the best team for the job!

Photography by Vincent Berbano. Edited by Vincent Berbano and Addison Schoonmaker.