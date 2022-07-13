Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Call for Proposals art installation

    Business

    Visit Buffalo Niagara brings business and events to Buffalo

    Liberty Darr
    President & CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, Patrick Kaler poses in front of their branded van

    There is no surprise that in recent years Buffalo has been enjoying something of a renaissance. With a reinvigorated waterfront, restored architectural treasures, and an epic food scene to sink your teeth into, there’s never been more to see and do in Buffalo than right now. That’s why the team at Visit Buffalo Niagara is doing everything in their power to showcase the incredible attractions of the Queen City to people across the nation. 

    Visit Buffalo Niagara is an integral part of our city’s development as they play a key role in the economic growth of our community.  As the official and accredited marketing organization for Erie County, this team is responsible for promoting the destination for out of town visitation whether that be through leisure trips, meetings and conventions, or sporting groups. Visit Buffalo Niagara was incorporated on March 4, 1987 and is governed by a Board of Directors responsible for the administration and operation of the organization. This staff of talented tourism professionals is dedicated to promoting tourism and accomplishes this by soliciting national, state and regional meeting planners, motor coach tour operators, travel agents and independent consumers.  

    Downtown Buffalo, featuring the Liberty building

     A major part of this comes from a program they call the “Bring it Home” campaign. President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, Patrick Kaler shared, 

    “This started in  2015, and it’s a program for us to utilize the leaders within our community to help identify meetings, conventions, sporting events, and other events that could come to Buffalo. A lot of our business leaders travel for meetings and conferences for the associations that they belong to or within their businesses, so this has been our way to engage the community because some of our best ambassadors are locals who have such a passion for our community and when they are at their meetings or sporting events, whatever it might be, we’re asking them to be a link and make an introduction.”

    Listen to the full interview here:

    Buffalo Rising OnAir
    Buffalo Rising OnAir
    Bring it Home Campaign with Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara
    /

    While Buffalo may not be top of mind for people, Visit Buffalo Niagara is working hard to change that narrative. Since the campaign’s origins in 2015 through 2019, Visit Buffalo Niagara hosted 856 different events equating to over 360 million worth of economic impact on the community- so, it does show its worth. 

    A view of the City of Buffalo from the Skyway

    This program was on pause like everything else for nearly two years, but it’s now back and ready to continue its momentum. Visit Buffalo Niagara is equipped to effectively plan for any meeting, event, tournament, or convention that wants to come to Buffalo. From planning initial phone calls to booking hotels, this is the best team for the job! 

    Buffalo themed bumper stickers

    To learn more about Visit Buffalo Niagara and the Bring it Home campaign, visit their website at https://www.visitbuffaloniagara.com  

    A view of the Peace Bridge from the Buffalo Side

    Photography by Vincent Berbano. Edited by Vincent Berbano and Addison Schoonmaker.

    Liberty Darr

    Liberty is a writer, avid conversationalist, journalist, and lover of all things Buffalo. She graduated summa cum laude from Buffalo State, where she also earned the Outstanding Senior in Journalism award. When she isn't writing (which doesn't happen often), she enjoys reading poetry and buzzing around the Queen City!

