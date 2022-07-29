Tuk Talks: Premiere at North Park Theatre, spotlights the latest film work of Addison Henderson

After being sidelined by the pandemic, Tuk Talks is back with a highly anticipated film premiere at the North Park Theatre. The documentary film showcases a number of high profile people in Buffalo, who are all working on some exciting projects, including filmmaker and actor Addison Henderson, whose latest film is Givers Of Death (an apocalyptic tale of redemption, filmed in Buffalo – trailer below).

“Tuk Talks is an ongoing documentary series that is showcasing the growth and change happening right here in Buffalo and Western New York,” said Mark Madden (Madd Ink and Madd Grafix), a co-creative behind the undertaking, who teamed up with Robert Szobski (Lit 716) and Szobski Designs. “Tuk Talks documents the adventures of these three unique individuals as they travel around the city and engage with those helping to shape the new Buffalo. As we move forward with post-production and the creation of new episodes, our team is hosting screening events every 2-3 months at different locations around the city.”

The first and second installments of Tuk Talks spotlighted Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls bassist and creator of the Music is Art), acclaimed artist Philip Burke, and Lazamir “Zamir” Gotta (owner of Zamir Vodka and sidekick to Anthony Bourdain).

Upcoming Tuk Talk episodes (still in production) include discussions with Taka Sudo (visual artist and designer), Johny Chow (owner of Misuta Chows and bassist of Stone Sour), and John Fulcher (President of the Alix Rice Peace Park Foundation).

“Our third episode on Wednesday, August 3, features Buffalo born Addison Henderson, an award winning member of the film community,” said Madden. “Addison has brought his passion back to Buffalo. When he returned home to film G. O. D. (Givers Of Death), the Tuk Talks crew got a chance to sit down with him during filming to discuss the project.”

Tuk Talks 716 Documentary (Episode 3)

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 | 7pm-8:30pm

Live Q&A after the show with Henderson and Tuk Talk crew

The North Park Theatre – ​1428 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY

Tuk Talks’ 3-part mini series will also be streamed live via LIT 716, Art Channel 8, ​​and TUKTALKS716​